Carl Pei’s Nothing brand brings a Beta version for Nothing OS on Google Play Store

Nothing, a consumer technology company located in London, announced on Thursday the launch of its Nothing Launcher (Beta) operating system on the Google Play Store. Nothing OS images and animations are linked by its specific design language, which Android users may sample.

Carl Pei, CEO, and Co-Founder of Nothing revealed plans to debut the Nothing phone (1), the company’s first smartphone, last month while also revealing the first look at Nothing OS.

Nothing OS offers an all-new experience in the world of Android

When you initially install the Nothing Launcher, you’re given a rather basic layout. In the dock, you have four icons, a Google Search widget above them, and two more icons above that. Nothing provides the default icon pack, which converts icons into circles, similar to the Pixel launcher.

“Hold and touch to enlarge app directories or individual applications, allowing you to see the programs you use the most. Any software may be launched straight from your folders. Yours most often used applications will be shown first in the folder “said the company

The same dot matrix typeface is used in the Bespoke Clock and Weather widgets as in the Nothing logo. Users may personalize their home screens with the Nothing wallpapers and color palette.

Nothing Launcher (Beta) is presently available for the Samsung S21 and S22, the Google Pixel 5 and 6, and will soon be available for the OnePlus.

In March, the business announced intentions to release its first smartphone, the Nothing phone (1), supported by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon mobile platform.

Nothing OS will take advantage of the most powerful capabilities of the native Android platform.

Pei also said how the software is quick and fluid, which is identical to what OnePlus has produced with its OxygenOS over the years, something Carl is well aware of. Nothing phone (1) receives software upgrades for three years and security updates for four years.

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing phone (1) will become the company’s first smartphone as well as a second item in the brand’s total product ecosystem. The smartphone, which will run Nothing OS, is expected to be released later this year, according to the firm.

During its introduction presentation, the business did not discuss the pricing or specifications of the Nothing Phone (1). It is unknown what pricing range the smartphone will be released in.

However, considering that Carl Pei is attempting to compete with Apple’s iPhone, it may be costly. So yet, there are no serious rumors about the pricing of the Nothing Phone (1).

