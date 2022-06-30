Carl Pie confirms Nothing Phone (1) to be powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC

Carl Pei, the creator, and CEO of Nothing, is continuing his teaser campaign for the new Nothing phone (1), releasing material every few days in preparation for the July 12 launch event. He verified today that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ premium mid-range SoC powers the handset.

This comes as little surprise given that a Nothing phone (1) prototype with that identical processor was uncovered on Geekbench a few days ago, but it’s wonderful to have official confirmation. High-end semiconductors are clearly a lot more costly today than they were when Pei co-founded OnePlus several years ago. The OnePlus One was able to employ the finest SoC of the time while still costing $100 less than the Nothing phone. Inflationary hashtags.

Carl Pie confirms Nothing Phone (1) with Snapdragon 778G+ SoC

Nothing states the Snapdragon 778G+ is “specifically tuned” for the phone (1), but nothing explains what that entails. This is a tired narrative that OnePlus has used before, so don’t take it too seriously. What’s noteworthy is that the “+” in “Snapdragon 778G+” reportedly refers to wireless charging and reverse wireless charging capability.

Nothing indicates that Qualcomm introduced those functionalities to the SoC specifically for the phone (1), which is difficult to accept but not impossible given that no other devices running the Snapdragon 778G or 778G+ contain functions similar.

Carl Pei explained why his business picked a mid-range processor for its initial phone, saying that “phones have reached a threshold of decent enough performance for basic applications and more powerful CPUs have diminishing benefits.” True, although we’re sure he’d go with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 if it meant keeping the Nothing phone (1) at the very same price. Unfortunately, it doesn’t, therefore Pei resorted to the next greatest thing in order to maintain the price cheap. The rest is all marketing.

Leaked Pricing Details

The base variant of the Nothing Phone 1 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, as shown in photographs supplied by Reddit user ashar 02, was featured on the German Amazon website for EUR 469.99. The option with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage was also priced at EUR 549.99.

Furthermore, Indian tipster Mukul Sharma confirms the information about these models, claiming that another variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be available for EUR 499.99. The source also claims in a tweet that the smartphone’s Indian cost will be cheaper than the pricing seen on the German Amazon website.

The Nothing Phone 1 basic edition, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, will be available for $397, according to a recent claim by Rootmygalaxy.net in partnership with PassionateGeekz.com. The second variant, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, will cost $419. Finally, the Nothing Phone 1’s highest variant has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

