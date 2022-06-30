TCL C835 Mini LED TV with C635 4K QLED TV and P735 4K LED HDR TV launched officially in India 

TCL just added three new 4K smart TVs to its lineup in India, including a new Mini LED model. TCL’s C835, C635, and P735 have 4K resolution and the most recent Google TV OS. Scroll down to get more details about the new television series by TCL.

TCL C835 Mini LED 4K Television Details

The pricing of the 55-inch TCL C835 Mini LED 4K Google TV is Rs 1,19,990. Furthermore, the 65-inch and 75-inch screen sizes are available for Rs 1,59,990 and Rs 2,29,990, respectively. The TCL C835 Mini LED TV comes equipped with 144Hz VRR, ONKYO sound, IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR 10+, MEMC, HDMI 2.1, as well as other cutting-edge technology.

Thanks to QLED technology, TCL’s new Mini LED TV has more local dimming zones and amazing brightness levels, including over one billion colours. The TV also supports the Google TV operating system which comes with the Google features and Google-specific apps as well.

The TCL C635 Gaming QLED 4K TV costs Rs 44,990 for a 43-inch model and Rs 54,990 for a 50-inch model. The TV is also available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes for Rs 64,990, Rs 85,990, and Rs 1,49,990, respectively.

The TCL C635 Gaming QLED 4K TV has a broad colour gamut, HDR10+, MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation), Dolby Vision, and other features. The gadget is compatible with the ONKYO sound system and Dolby Atmos, making the audio output much more engaging. The C635 also has an optional video call camera that supports Google Duo and runs on Google TV.

TCL P735 4K HDR Google Television Details

The 43-inch TCL P735 4K HDR Google TV costs Rs 35,990, while the 50-inch model costs Rs 41,990. Furthermore, the TV is available in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes for Rs 49,990 and Rs 69,990, respectively.

The TCL P735 4K TV has a broad colour gamut, HDR10+, and MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation), as well as Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and other features. It includes Google TV, which gives you access to a plethora of material from various streaming sources. The HDMI 2.1 connector of the TCL P735 provides greater video resolutions and quicker refresh rates. The TCL P735 has ALLM optimization, which automatically switches to low-lag settings to provide seamless gameplay.

Also Read: