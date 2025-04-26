India’s used car marketplace, Cars24, has laid off over 200 employees across its product and technology verticals as part of a broader cost-cutting and business realignment strategy. The move highlights the shifting dynamics in the online auto sales market, where companies are balancing between growth bets and operational efficiency.

Credits: Money Control

The Layoffs: A Difficult but Necessary Reset

Confirming the development in a blog post, Cars24’s founder and CEO Vikram Chopra called it a “difficult decision.” He clarified that the layoffs were not performance-driven but stemmed from internal strategic miscalculations.

“Over the past few months, we realized that some projects did not deliver what we expected. Some roles were added too early. A few hypotheses simply didn’t hold when tested,” Chopra wrote. He also took full responsibility, acknowledging that it would be “easy to blame the market or external factors,” but the accountability lay with the company’s leadership.

The company announced that it will support impacted employees with severance packages, resume and LinkedIn assistance, mentorship, emotional wellness resources, and access to open roles within its partner network.

Used Car Sector Faces Slowing Growth

The layoffs come at a time when the used car marketplace, once a pandemic-era darling, has started facing slower growth. Although India’s used car market remains large — valued at $34 billion in FY23 — platforms like Cars24 have found it increasingly challenging to maintain high growth rates.

Interestingly, while overall sector fundamentals remain strong — with the market expected to double to $73 billion by FY28, according to the Indian Blue Book report — competition has become fierce. Consumer behavior has evolved post-pandemic, pushing marketplaces to rethink their offerings and revenue models.

Players like CarDekho have exited the segment, while others like Spinny continue to raise significant funding, with Spinny recently closing a $131 million round to fuel expansion.

New Bets and Bold Moves: Team-BHP Acquisition

In a bid to diversify, Cars24 recently made headlines by acquiring Team-BHP, India’s largest automotive forum. Known for its passionate community of car enthusiasts and deep automotive content, Team-BHP brings a valuable media and community element to Cars24’s portfolio.

This acquisition signals a strategic shift: rather than being just a transactional platform, Cars24 wants to own more of the car buyer’s journey — from research and reviews to final purchase and post-sale services.

Further, the company also entered the new car market by launching a dealership and OEM aggregator platform. The vision is ambitious: Cars24 wants to consolidate the car buying experience into a single “super app”, combining used and new car sales, financing, servicing, and even content consumption under one roof.

Lessons From Cars24’s Reset

Cars24’s recent restructuring offers broader lessons for startups and scale-ups alike. Rapid growth often tempts companies to spread into adjacent areas too quickly, betting on hypotheses that may not be validated in real-world conditions.

Chopra’s candid admission — that some projects were built without clarity and that some roles were added prematurely — reflects a maturity often missing in leadership narratives during tough times.

By confronting these hard truths early, Cars24 may have better positioned itself for the next phase of growth — one that’s grounded in tested models, sustainable expansion, and strategic diversification.

Credits: The Bonus

The Road Ahead

Despite the layoffs and sector headwinds, the future for Cars24 — and the broader used car industry — remains promising. With a growing middle class, rising car ownership aspirations, and digital-first consumers, the demand for organized used car marketplaces will likely surge.

However, success will depend on smarter bets, efficient execution, and an ability to adapt to rapidly changing market realities. Cars24’s recent moves suggest it’s gearing up for a more disciplined, innovation-driven future — even if it meant making tough calls today.