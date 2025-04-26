Azura’s Star is one of the most useful Daedric artifacts in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. It acts as a reusable Grand Soul Gem, allowing you to capture and reuse souls for enchanting and recharging magical items. Unlike regular soul gems, Azura’s Star doesn’t disappear after use, making it a valuable asset for any adventurer.

To obtain Azura’s Star, you must complete the Daedric quest given by the Daedric Prince Azura. However, there are specific prerequisites before you can start this quest:

Character Level : You need to be at least level 2.

Glow Dust : This is the required offering to summon Azura. Glow Dust can be obtained by defeating Will-o-the-Wisps, ethereal creatures found in various parts of Cyrodiil. Alternatively, some alchemy shops may sell it.

Locating the Shrine of Azura

The Shrine of Azura is situated in the Jerall Mountains, north of Cheydinhal. To find it:

Map Marking : Speak to Trayvond the Redguard in the Cheydinhal Mages Guild about “Daedric Shrines,” or read the book Modern Heretics found in various locations. Travel : Once marked, journey to the shrine, which is high up in the mountains. Be prepared for a climb and potential encounters with wild creatures.

Summoning Azura

Upon reaching the shrine, speak to Mels Maryon, one of Azura’s worshippers. He will inform you about the required offering: Glow Dust. Ensure his disposition towards you is at least 50 to receive this information.

To summon Azura:

Timing : Approach the shrine at dawn (5–7 AM) or dusk (5–7 PM).

Offering : Activate the shrine and offer the Glow Dust.

Azura will then appear and assign you a task.

The Task: Cleansing the Gutted Mine

Azura’s followers once sealed themselves inside the Gutted Mine after becoming vampires. She now wishes for you to grant them peace.

Location : The Gutted Mine is southwest of the shrine.

Enemies : Inside, you’ll face five vampires known as the Afflicted Brethren. They are formidable foes, so come prepared.

Tips : Fire Damage : Vampires have a 50% weakness to fire. Sneak Attacks : Utilize stealth for critical hits. Traps : Be cautious of traps within the mine.



After defeating the first three vampires, you’ll find a rope on the ceiling that opens a passage to the remaining two.

Returning to Azura

Once all five vampires are defeated:

Return : Go back to the Shrine of Azura.

Reward : Azura will thank you and bestow upon you Azura’s Star. Additionally, five candles will be lit behind the shrine in memory of her fallen followers.

Utilizing Azura’s Star

Azura’s Star functions as a reusable Grand Soul Gem:

Enchanting : Use it to enchant weapons and armor without consuming the gem.

Recharging : Recharge enchanted items repeatedly.

Limitations : It cannot capture the souls of NPCs; for that, Black Soul Gems are required.

Pairing Azura’s Star with weapons that have the Soul Trap enchantment, like the Umbra sword, can maximize its utility.

Caution: Vampirism Risk

Battling vampires carries the risk of contracting Porphyric Hemophilia, which leads to vampirism if untreated.