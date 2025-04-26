Google has reached a milestone in its AI history, with its AI Overviews feature now being used by over 1.5 billion users per month in over 100 countries. The tech giant unveiled these staggering figures in its latest Q1 2025 earnings report, highlighting just how rapidly users are embracing AI-powered search functionality.

What Are AI Overviews?

Released two years ago, AI Overviews provides users with AI-generated summaries at the very top of their search results. Whether you ask simple questions or search for complex information, the feature collects information from all over the web to provide you with speedy, relevant answers without having to click through several sites.

Google has been implementing this feature to additional countries and languages over time and has made it available to more and more people around the globe.

These AI summaries, the company asserts, are not just favored by users but are also turning into a key source of revenues, particularly since October 2024 when Google started inserting advertisements into the summaries.

Taking it one step further, Google recently started testing “AI Mode,” an experimental chatbot that operates on Gemini 2.0. Available to select Google One AI Premium subscribers, the feature gives users an AI-only search experience that is capable of responding to more complex, multi-step questions.

“AI Mode extends what AI Overviews are capable of with more sophisticated reasoning, thinking, and multimodal capability so you can be assisted with even your most challenging questions,” said Robby Stein, VP of Product at Google Search.

This new trajectory places Google head-to-head against conversational AI platforms such as ChatGPT and Perplexity, demonstrating the company’s desire to turn search into an interactive experience.

Visual Search Expanding Steadily

Google’s AI advances go far beyond text searching. “Circle to Search,” through which you can circle anything on your smartphone screen and query something about it, has been installed on more than 250 million devices – an increase of 50 million since a few months ago.

The feature was used with an increase of almost 40% from the last quarter. Google Lens, the firm’s visual search product, also experienced strong growth.

CEO Sundar Pichai explained that Lens searches grew by 5 billion since October, and shopping with Lens grew over 10% in Q1 alone. The figures point to how visual search is becoming more and more a part of the way people discover things online.

The parent company of the company, Alphabet, had posted $90.2 billion in Q1 2025 revenues, 12% more than in the same period of the prior year. This was across various segments such as Search, YouTube, subscriptions, and Cloud-based products. Google subscription products now have over 270 million paying users, topped by YouTube and Google One.

Yet, these achievements exist against the background of serious regulatory issues. The U.S. Department of Justice is urging Google to divest its Chrome browser after a court decision that determined the company had an illegal monopoly over online search.

A federal judge also recently decided that Google has an unlawful monopoly in ad technology, which could result in the breakup of its advertising business.

As Google expands its AI-powered search capabilities, it’s clearly committed to staying ahead of the curve when it comes to the way humans seek out and engage with information.

With AI Overviews, AI Mode, and expanding visual search capabilities, the company is redefining search for billions of people around the globe – while also working its way through the complex regulatory challenges that can one day change its business model for the years to come.