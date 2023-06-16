Celsius to convert customer altcoins to Bitcoin and Ethereum

In response to the intensified regulatory enforcement in the United States, Celsius, a bankrupt cryptocurrency lender, has recently disclosed its decision to convert all altcoins held by its customers to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This conversion process, set to commence on July 1, 2023, will involve the sale of altcoins amounting to over $215 million, including popular coins such as CEL, ADA, LINK, LTC, and more.

This initiative aims to optimize the lending and borrowing process, providing customers with enhanced flexibility and liquidity. As Celsius Network prepares for an upcoming token sale, it stands ready to exert a substantial influence on the cryptocurrency market.

Celsius Network Strategizes to Convert 15 Various Tokens into Bitcoin and Ethereum

In a significant development, Celsius Network disclosed in mid-February 2023 that it would undergo an acquisition by Novawulf Digital Management as part of its reorganization plan. Following this announcement, Celsius filed its plan on June 15, providing further details on the conversion process. As per the latest revisions, customers holding “altcoins” will see their balances converted to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) on July 1. Notably, the conversion excludes accounts categorized as “custody and withhold accounts.”

According to an official statement on Celsius Network’s Twitter account, the company has announced its plans to sell all altcoins held by customers, except for custody and withhold accounts, starting from July 1st. The proceeds from the sale will be converted into Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The altcoins included in this transition encompass CEL, MATIC, ADA, LINK, LTC, DOT, BCH, AAVE, UNI, XLM, SOL, EOS, FIT, SRM, and BNB. It is worth noting that some of these tokens have been the subject of specific lawsuits by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), classifying them as securities.

Celsius Token Sale to Exert Selling Pressure of Over $215 Million on the Market

With the impending token sale, Celsius Network is expected to contribute more than $215 million worth of tokens to the existing selling pressure in the market. Nevertheless, the distribution of these tokens among 15 different cryptocurrencies will help mitigate the overall impact of the sales. Notably, the largest portion of the sales will involve approximately $70 million worth of Celsius’s native token, CEL, followed by around $52 million worth of MATIC.

Following Celsius Network’s bankruptcy, its native token CEL has faced a significant decline in utility and value. Much like FTX’s FTT token, CEL currently lacks substantial appeal. Over the course of the past year, CEL has witnessed a staggering 80.8% decrease in value, with a further 51.5% decline occurring in the last 30 days alone. This week also marks the one-year anniversary since Celsius suspended withdrawals and subsequently filed for bankruptcy protection.

The proposed Celsius to convert customer altcoins to Bitcoin and Ethereum, which entails transforming altcoins into Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), is subject to approval by the bankruptcy court. However, a potential obstacle lies ahead as David Adler, an attorney at McCarter & English representing a group of borrowers involved in the case, has expressed opposition to the plan. Adler took to Twitter, stating that his group intends to challenge the proposed treatment, asserting that it violates numerous consumer lending laws.

The plan of Celsius to convert customer altcoins to Bitcoin and Ethereum amid the US regulatory crackdown represents a proactive measure to streamline operations and navigate the evolving cryptocurrency landscape. The upcoming token sale, involving over $215 million worth of altcoins, is expected to contribute to the existing selling pressure in the market.

While Celsius faces opposition from certain parties in the bankruptcy case regarding the conversion plan, the ultimate outcome will depend on the approval of the bankruptcy court. As the crypto industry continues to adapt, the implications of these developments on Celsius and the broader market remain to be seen.

