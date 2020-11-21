Change Gmail password: Here are the easy steps to do it!

Need help to change your Gmail password? Nothing to worry about, we have got your back. This

is way easier than it seems. As a lot of people use Gmail for personal or official work so it is

important to keep changing the password at least once a month to keep the account safe.

Users are also advised to have different passwords for different accounts for security reasons.

One should always try and use a password that includes special characters like commas, percent

signs, numbers with upper-case and lower-case letters.

This helps in building strong and unpredictable passwords. Google always notifies you whenever you sign in to your account on any device and keeps pestering you to check the account activity.Let’s begin with how you can change your Gmail password using a mobile phone or desktop.

Change Gmail password on mobile:

Step 1: Open the Gmail app on your phone, tap on Settings, and then tap on your email id.

Step 2: Tap on Manage your Google Account

Step 3: At the top, go to the Security option.

Step 4: Now, under the “Signing in to Google” option, tap on Password. You will be asked to

sign in to your account.

Step 5: After signing in, you will need to enter your new password, then tap Change Password.

Changing Gmail password on desktop:

Step 1: Open Gmail on your desktop and click on your profile in the top-right corner (It's a

circular icon that displays your profile picture or the first letter of your name). Then, click on

Manage your Google account.

Step 2: Under “Security,” select Signing in to Google.

Step 3: Choose Password. You will then sign in.

Step 4: Enter your new password, then select Change Password.

Congrats! You just learned how to change Gmail Password!