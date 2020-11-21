Enable long YouTube videos on your account

Post long YouTube videos simply by verifying your Google Account to upload videos longer that are longer than 15 minutes.

Youtube allows you to upload and publish videos that are are under 15 minutes in length by default.

When you are using dekstop mode you can navigate directly to Google’s account verification page. However, on your iPhone or Android device Google lets you verify your account when you upload long YouTube videos.

Are you a Youtuber? Is creating YouTube videos your passion of life? Are you trying to publish videos that are larger than life but also large in file size? By default, YouTube allows you to publish videos that are equals to or less than 15 minutes in duration. If you want to upload videos that are larger than that, you still might have a way. By verifying your Google Account, you can upload and publish videos that are up to 12 hours in length. Just make sure that your YouTube videos are not more than 128GB in size and you will be good to go!

How to upload large videos using a browser in your dekstop for YouTube-

Start your computer and launch a web browser. Open YouTube in your web browser. Navigate to the YouTube’s verification page, and login with your credentials. You will recieve a set of instructions which will lead you to verify your account. Keep on following the instructions. Later, you will need to verify yourself with verification code which will come through a call or text message on your phone number. After you have completed the verification you will be easily be able to upload long YouTube videos that exceed the time limit of 15 minutes.

How to enable more than 15 minutes videos on YouTube using the mobile app

Note: You can carry out this proccess with both iPhone and Android. The steps will be pretty much the same for both the devices.