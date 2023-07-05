Last week, OpenAI introduced an exciting new feature called Browse with Bing to its chatbot, ChatGPT. This feature was exclusively made available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers. During Microsoft’s annual developer conference, Build 2023, the company announced its partnership with OpenAI to integrate Bing into the platform, aiming to enhance the search experience for users. Prior to this integration, ChatGPT relied solely on the capabilities of OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 model, which had a knowledge cutoff in September 2021. Consequently, the chatbot’s access to the most up-to-date information was limited.

With the inclusion of Browse with Bing, ChatGPT gained access to the vast knowledge and information available on the Bing search engine. This integration was expected to broaden the chatbot’s capabilities and enable it to provide users with more accurate and current information.

However, following the implementation of this new feature, OpenAI encountered some instances where the integration did not function as intended. OpenAI acknowledged occasional malfunctions in ChatGPT’s responses when utilizing Browse with Bing. For example, if a user specifically requested the full text of a URL, ChatGPT might inadvertently fulfill this request incorrectly.

Temporary Disabling of Browse with Bing in ChatGPT

OpenAI is actively working to address these issues and improve the performance of Browse with Bing in ChatGPT. They are committed to providing users a reliable and effective search experience within the chatbot platform.

By incorporating the Browse with Bing feature, OpenAI aims to enhance the overall functionality and usefulness of ChatGPT for its subscribers. This integration represents a significant step in bridging the gap between artificial intelligence and real-time information access, benefiting users seeking accurate and up-to-date knowledge within the chatbot interface.

Due to specific technical issues, OpenAI decided to temporarily disable the Browse with Bing beta feature on July 3, 2023. OpenAI acknowledged the presence of these issues and took prompt action to ensure the smooth functioning of their chatbot, ChatGPT.

In their statement, OpenAI emphasized their commitment to providing a reliable and accurate user experience. They expressed their dedication to addressing the malfunctions and improving the integration of Browse with Bing in ChatGPT. By turning off the feature temporarily, OpenAI aims to prevent any unintended or incorrect responses from the chatbot that might arise due to ongoing technical difficulties.

According to OpenAI: “As of July 3, 2023, we’ve disabled the Browse with Bing beta feature out of an abundance of caution while we fix this in order to do right by content owners. We are working to bring the beta back as quickly as possible, and appreciate your understanding!”

Creative Methods to Access Content without Subscriptions

Websites commonly employ paywalls to encourage users to subscribe to access their content. Non-subscribers are typically restricted from viewing published information. However, a recent discovery within the r/ChatGPT community on Reddit has shed light on a new method for bypassing these paywalls and gaining access to content without a subscription.

Users within the community have shared ingenious tips and tricks to circumvent paywalls, and one of these methods involves utilizing ChatGPT. Several users have successfully bypassed these restrictions by prompting the language model to output the text from an article concealed behind a paywall.

However, it remains uncertain when OpenAI will reinstate this feature and what specific changes will be implemented on the platform to prevent such circumvention. As of now, the availability of this functionality on ChatGPT is uncertain.

It is important to note that while some users may find ways to bypass paywalls, these actions may infringe upon the terms of service or violate the rights of content creators. OpenAI encourages users to respect intellectual property rights, adhere to legal guidelines, and support the sustainability of online publications by subscribing or utilizing other legitimate means to access paid content.

