ChatGPT’s Android Debut: OpenAI Announces App Release

On Saturday, the artificial intelligence research laboratory and founders of ChatGPT, Open AI, announced that they will soon be launching the AI bot application on Android. Open AI made the announcement through a tweet on Twitter.

The app is now available for pre-registration on Google Play. It is expected to roll out to users sometime next week. Previously, the artificial intelligence company had launched the iOS version of the application, which quickly became a huge success.

As the conversations with the AI system are synced across devices, users who use ChatGPT on Android can seamlessly continue their conversations with the AI on their computers or any other devices where ChatGPT is available.

On iOS, the app is free to use and allows users to sync their history across devices. Additionally, it integrates Whisper, OpenAI’s open-source speech-recognition system, enabling voice input. For ChatGPT Plus subscribers, exclusive access to GPT-4’s capabilities, early feature access, and faster response times are provided, all on iOS.

Announcing ChatGPT for Android! The app will be rolling out to users next week, and you can pre-order in the Google Play Store starting today: https://t.co/NfBDYZR5GI — OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 21, 2023

The launch of the Android version comes at a time when reports indicate that ChatGPT’s userbase has experienced a decline for the first time since its initial launch in 2022.

Based on a report from Similarweb, the user base of the AI chatbot ChatGPT has experienced a notable decline in worldwide traffic, dropping by 9.7%, and a decrease of 5.7% in unique visitors from May 2023 to June 2023. Furthermore, in May, visitors spent 8.5% less time on the website. The ChatGPT app, released on iOS in May, saw a brief peak in downloads in early June before gradually declining.

“Customized Instructions” features on ChatGPT

ChatGPT has introduced a new feature called “Customized Instructions.” With this feature, users can tell the AI specific preferences or rules to follow when generating responses. Currently, it’s available in beta for users who have the Plus plan and will become available to all users in the coming weeks.

How to get access to the “Customized Instructions” feature

To use this feature, log in to your ChatGPT account and follow these steps:

Click on the 3-dot menu in the bottom-left corner. Open “Settings & Beta” and go to the “Beta features” tab. Enable the toggle for “Custom instructions.” Once enabled, you can set personalized instructions by clicking on “Custom instructions” in the 3-dot menu. Add information about yourself, such as your location, hobbies, interests, area of work, expertise, goals, and more. You can also define the AI’s personality by specifying response length, how you want to be addressed, and whether ChatGPT should have opinions or remain neutral for certain queries, etc.

