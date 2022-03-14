China’s BYD Seal images and core specs released ahead of the launch

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) released the first pictures of the BYD Seal. This model is expected to become a major competitor for Tesla Model 3 in China. While certain core specifications were released ahead of the launch, more details are expected to be unveiled by April at the Beijing Auto Show.

It appears to be a pretty attractive-looking car, with some design clues borrowed from the BYD Han (like door handles) and BYD Dolphin (like the rear of the car). According to the Chinese media, the BYD Seal belongs to the Ocean series and is based on the e-platform 3.0, first used in the BYD Dolphin, and recently in the new BYD Yuan Plus. There will be three powertrain versions of the BYD Seal according to MIIT data. It is stated as follows,

Version 1:

rear-wheel drive

permanent magnet synchronous motor: 70 kW continuous and 150 kW peak

Weight: 1,885 kg

rear-wheel drive

permanent magnet synchronous motor: 70 kW continuous and 230 kW peak

Weight: 2,015 kg

all-wheel drive

front motor: asynchronous motor (induction motor): 75 kW continuous and 160 kW peak

rear motor: permanent magnet synchronous motor: 70 kW continuous and 150 kW peak

Weight: 2,150 kg

Being a tough competitor

For reference, the MIC Tesla Model 3 – considered as a direct competitor – is a bit smaller: (L: 4,694 mm, W: 1,850 mm, H: 1,443 mm, Wheelbase: 2,875 mm). There is no information on the battery capacity and range. However, the battery most likely will be BYD Blade Battery (LFP). According to CnEVPost, the BYD Seal might be officially unveiled by the manufacturer at the Beijing Auto Show in April. The expected price level is 220,000-280,000 CNY ($34,561-$43,987), which would be noticeably below the MIC Tesla Model 3 prices. According to 42HOW’s tweet, the top-of-the-line version will accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.8 seconds.

BYD's Seal EV listed on Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Length 4800mm

Width 1875mm

Height 1460mm

Wheelbase of 2920mm; 160 kW peak power for front AC asynchronous motors and 230 kW for rear permanent magnet synchronous motors. 0-100 in 3.8 seconds.

Earlier this year, someone spotted a heavily camouflaged prototype of the BYD seal undergoing testing. Despite the heavy camo, we can tell that the wheelbase seems long, 2900mm; giving plenty of interior space, good driving dynamics, and nice proportions. Interior-wise, not a lot can be seen. From the spy shot, we see a large panoramic sunroof with sporty front seats. Long rear windows suggest lots of room for rear passengers- something Chinese car buyers appreciate.

Measuring 4770/1860/1460mm, the Seal sits between the Qin Plus and Han. Not surprisingly, the Seal uses BYD’s puncture-resistant Blade batteries; these give the car an 800V system with up to 700km range (capacity currently unknown). 0-100km/h (0-60MPH) time is a neck-bending 3.3 seconds with the optional 4WD system. Production will happen at BYD’s Changzhou plant, with an annual capacity of 60,000 units- giving the sales projection of 5,000 units a month.