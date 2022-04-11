Chinese giant, OnePlus teases launch for OnePlus 10R and Nord CE 2 Lite and Nord TWS

The OnePlus “More Power To You” launch announcement was made on April 28th at 7 PM, where the firm will unveil the new smartphones, which are expected to be the OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, and OnePlus Nord TWS.

Amazon, OnePlus’s go-to e-commerce partner in India, has hinted at an impending product announcement. According to reports, OnePlus will release two smartphones and a TWS earphone in the next few days, all of which will be sold only on Amazon.

According to recent rumors, the firm may release the OnePlus 10R 5G, an inexpensive version of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, as well as the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, an economical version of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. Finally, the OnePlus Nord TWS, the Nord series’ first completely wireless earbuds.

OnePlus 10R 5G Leaked Specifications

The OnePlus 10R 5G is expected to be a 5G enabled upper-mid-range smartphone. The Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is expected to power the smartphone. The smartphone will also include a 120Hz AMOLED display, quick charging technology, and a premium camera configuration.

The OnePlus 10R 5G is believed to be priced similarly to the previously introduced OnePlus 9RT 5G and may even arrive with the newest OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 OS. Given its placement, the OnePlus 10R 5G is estimated to cost approximately Rs. 40,000 in India.

OnePlus CE 2 Lite 5G Leaked Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is widely regarded as the company’s most cheap 5G smartphone to date. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, which also powers the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, is expected to power the smartphone.

The base variant of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is estimated to cost less than Rs. 20,000 and would include a high-refresh-rate display as well as a rapid charging option.

OnePlus Nord TWS

The OnePlus Nord TWS will be the first pair of wireless earbuds from the Nord series, and they are believed to be mid-tier wireless earphones with technologies like ANC, quick charging, and multi-device compatibility. According to the current trend, the OnePlus Nord TWS will be priced at about Rs. 5,000 in India.

