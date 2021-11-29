Chinese ignore government restrictions and are using crypto to send money to Japan

Officials have found how Chinese residents utilize cryptocurrencies to circumvent government prohibitions and send money out of the country as the Chinese government continues to attack cryptocurrencies.

Chinese ignore government restrictions on cryptocurrency

China’s central bank declared all Bitcoin and other virtual currency transactions illegal last month, stepping up a battle to stop the use of unlicensed digital money.

In 2013, Chinese banks were prohibited from dealing with cryptocurrencies, but the government reminded them this year. Officials were concerned that Bitcoin mining and trade could still be taking place, putting the state-run banking system in danger.

“Virtual currency derivative transactions are all illegal financial activities and are strictly prohibited,” the People’s Bank of China said on its website. Cryptocurrency proponents claim that they provide anonymity and flexibility, but Chinese regulators are concerned that they would erode the Communist Party’s control over the financial system and that they will aid in the concealment of illegal behavior.

Many Chinese citizens, according to the Chinese authorities, are using cryptocurrencies to transmit money abroad, particularly to their neighbor Japan. Japanese regulators were the ones who discovered large foreign transactions from China to Japan this time.

During an inquiry, it was determined that the Chinese were using cryptocurrencies to send money to Japan. The monies were then changed into Japanese yen.

The revelation was made during a Japanese inquiry into corporate financial transfers, according to the Chinese authorities. A Japanese photographic company provided a conduit for Japan’s National Tax Agency.

