Chingari secured $1.3 million in seed funding round

Chingari, a short video-sharing app that came into fame following the government ban on the 59 Chinese apps, which includes the TikTok has now secured a funding of $1.3 million in a seed funding round.

The round was backed by the Venture Capitalists, which includes the LogX Ventures, iSeed, Village Global, and Jasminder Singh Gulati of NowFloats.

The company revealed that the funding would be used to hire more talent to accelerate a product development, ramp up the platform, and make it more engaging and consumer focussed, and engage a larger consumer base by offering a seamless short video entertainment experience.

“We are happy to have amazing investors like AngelList India, Utsav Somanis iSeed, Village Global and its amazing network of entrepreneurs and global leaders, LogX Ventures and some reputed angels,” co-founder and CEO of Chingari App Sumit Ghosh said.

“We’re delighted that investors saw the immense potential in our vision and chose to join the Chingari journey,” he added.