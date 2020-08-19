Chingari secured funding from Tinder CPO, OLX Founder

Chingari, a short video sharing platform to cater to the needs of young Bharat, has now secured an undisclosed amount of funding from Brian Norgard, the CPO of Tinder, Fabrice, founder of OLX.

Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder and CEO of Chingari app, said,

“We are humbled that globally acclaimed entrepreneurs like Brian Norgard and Fabrice Grinda loved the vision of the Chingari team and invested in what we are building. We are absolutely delighted to have them onboard the Chingari rocket ship and look forward to learning from them the art of building and scaling global product companies.”

Fabrice Grinda added, “We’ve been impressed with the way Chingari has grown organically and in a very capital-efficient manner so far. Chingari has been able to make its way into the hearts of the Indian people, and the team is shipping upgrades at the speed like none we have seen so far. We are incredibly excited to partner with the team at Chingari.”

The officials of the desi app, with more than 25 million downloads, have stated that the funds will going to be used mostly for product development and hiring a talented team of engineers to enhance the camera features.