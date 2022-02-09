Cityfurnish Expands its Electronic Segment with Laptop Rental Services

As part of its ever-growing plans and aim to make the renting experience exceptional – Cityfurnish, India’s largest furniture rental firm, has added another category under the home appliances section. They now have added electronics – LAPTOPS!

Cityfurnish has been a pioneer in the rental industry and has been providing customers with a huge selection of products for years. With the aim to further expand its services and add on to its furnishings and appliances collection, the company has now grown its appliances category. Cityfurnish has added an “electronics” segment which includes laptops on rent as well as popular gaming consoles. Yes, even MacBooks are available. It’s truly an excellent option for the people who want a high-performance laptop but drop their idea to get one because of their financial constraints.

Laptops are essential. People need them to get through the day, whether it’s for work, assignments, or working on their own thing. And when it comes to laptops, most of the customers think of long-term possession. If we look at the market, there are a plethora of laptop options. Each type of user can find multiple options according to their budget and style. However, this abundance makes choosing a laptop extremely difficult.

We can’t stress enough on how buying a laptop in one go can burn a hole in one’s wallet. Let’s break it down – To get a good laptop that fulfills all your requirements, either you need to have a huge amount or need to make a down payment and then pay heavy installments.

To eliminate this issue and free people from the headache of dealing with all that, Cityfurnish s decided to offer its customers laptop on rent in Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Ghaziabad.

Cityfurnish has always believed in making people’s lives more comfortable and affordable. The team has always encouraged its staff to give an exceptional client experience by offering it all from home furniture, office furniture to home appliances fitness items. How would this new segment help people?

With the new addition to their website, the company is helping make people’s work or student lives more effectively affordable. Get high-performing laptop on rent in Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Ghaziabad at affordable rates.

Laptops are extremely important in today’s work environment. Can you fathom going about your business, work, or college without one? No, correct? But does your budget enable you to purchase a laptop with all of the characteristics you require to do your work? Designers, for example, require a high-performance laptop, and what better laptop than a MacBook? However, MacBooks are prohibitively pricey. The solution, of course, is to hire a laptop. Renting a laptop computer might help you achieve your commercial or job goals and complete your tasks in a timely manner. You can receive your favorite laptop quickly now that Cityfurnish provides Laptops for Rent from a range of manufacturers, including Dell and Apple.

Consider all the instances in which you might need to rent a laptop — there are plenty. Some people prefer the security of owning their own laptop. Others value the benefits of renting a laptop. A laptop rental may be appropriate for certain people, whether for personal use, work requirements, school, or meetings.

Why Get a Laptop on Rent?

There may be times when you really need a laptop for work or studies, and rent-to-own options are great for people not having the means to make a large purchase. Other circumstances need the utilization of a laptop as well. So, here are some reasons why you should rent a laptop instead of buying it.

Subscriptions are cost effective.

One of the most important elements to consider when purchasing a laptop is price. Paying the total price for a laptop would imply a big chunk of money, even if the down payment is substantial. With this rental option, you can simply hire a laptop at a low monthly subscription fee.



You can upgrade the laptop whenever you wish.

Renting is the best option if you like to stay updated with technology and upgrade to a modern laptop on a frequent basis. Every year, you can easily upgrade to the latest versions with little effort. When you buy a laptop, upgrading to the latest variant every year becomes too expensive. Renting allows you to upgrade to the latest laptop model without spending a fortune. Have you seen a new model on the market and wish to upgrade? You may update your laptop whenever you like and at no extra cost with Cityfurnish.



There is no burden to resell.

Nothing depreciates more quickly than old IT equipment stacking up and eating up desk space. Electronics decline in value over time. Who wants to sell a laptop worth Rs 90,000 or more for Rs 25 – 30,000? We most emphatically do not. That’s not the situation when it comes to renting. Renting a Dell laptop or getting a Macbook on rent allows you to spend your money wisely while profiting from modern technology’s constant developments. This is because you will receive the most up-to-date operating systems during the rental term. Renting a new model, like a MacBook, also allows you to stand out from the crowd and show your customers that you are still current!



There are no restrictions or restraints.

When you buy a laptop, you are compelled to pay the EMI or a large sum of money, and you are locked with the system or the cycle for a long time since you cannot update it instantly, even if you want to. However, with Cityfurnish, you have the flexibility to change without feeling forced to use it for years.

Perks of Renting a Laptop from Cityfurnish

There are several reasons for which people choose to take laptops on rent from Cityfurnish instead of purchasing them outright. While saving money is definitely one of the most important and compelling reasons to rent a laptop, it is definitely not the only reason. Even with the most basic of options, getting a new laptop can be expensive. As a result, if you want to increase the RAM, update the screen, or expand the hard drive, the price continues to climb the more you want to enjoy certain features. Cityfurnish can recommend the best laptop for you and put you up for a simple and flexible payment plan which fits your budget, regardless of the type of laptop you choose to rent.

Maintenance and installments are free.

Delivery and pickup are free

The KYC procedure is the simplest.

Cityfurnish prioritizes your comfort by providing high-quality service and items directly to your door. Customers should be able to easily access and place orders on their website. You may easily explore a vast array of electronic equipment, select things to rent, and make an order in minutes by providing a few parameters. Within 72 hours, a representative from Cityfurnish will contact you to arrange for the rental to be delivered to your door on the specified day and time.