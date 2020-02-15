Clover secured $5.5M in Series A from Omnivore

Clover has now revealed that it has secured over $5.5 million in the funding round of Series A from Omnivore. Some of the existing investors, Mayfield and Accel, also participated in the funding round.

Avinash BR, Co-founder, Clover, said in a press release:

“We are thrilled to partner with Omnivore, Accel, and Mayfield as we scale our operations across multiple metro areas. This additional funding will help to accelerate the growth of our managed farm network, support our entry into new cities, and diversify our B2B and B2C fresh produce offerings.”

Clover was founded by the Gururaj, Avinash, Arvind, and Santhosh. The Bangalore based agritech startup partners with the farmers across India to market premium quality, branded, the greenhouse has grown fresh produce via the B2C and B2B channels.

Mark Kahn, the Managing Partner of Omnivore, said:

“We believe that Clover is building India’s first fresh produce supply chain adapted to the challenge of climate change. By leveraging peri-urban greenhouses, Clover can deliver the highest quality vegetables and fruits to B2B and B2C consumers in India’s largest metro areas. Omnivore is excited to support Clover in the coming years as they scale to new heights.”

