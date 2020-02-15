CYFIRMA secured Series A round from Goldman Sachs and others

CYFIRMA, which is a Singapore based cybersecurity firm, which has its offices in Tokyo and Bangalore, has now revealed that it has secured Series A funding round led by the Z3Partners, an early growth private equity fund.

With the help of this new investment, Z3Partners joins the hands with the Zodius Capital and Goldman Sachs as a shareholder of the CYFIRMA. The startup has also secured $8 million to date, said the announcement.

Ritesh Kumar, Founder, and CEO of CYFIRMA, said,

“Having the financial support of Z3Partners will accelerate our product engineering efforts, grow our team, and bring our innovative threat intelligence platform to new markets rapidly.”

“Our unique way of looking at cyber threat analytics, gathering intelligence across deep and dark web as well as surface web to unravel motivations of threat actors and stop cyber-attack at its track has been a winning formula for many of our clients,” he added.

