Coca Cola to set up plant worth Rs 1,000 crore in Telangana

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages announced a strategic cooperation with the Telangana government on Thursday, as well as a new investment of Rs 1,000 crore in the state’s second factory.

The factory, which would produce juices, improved water, sparkling water, and packaged beverages, will be built in the Siddipet district’s Bandathimmapur Food Processing Park.

The news coincides with the company’s bottling operation in Ameenpur, Hyderabad, celebrating its 25th anniversary. Coca-Cola would invest Rs 600 crore in the new facility initially, with an additional Rs 400 crore to be invested over the next five years. The state government has already set aside 49 acres for the Food Processing Park, and the company expects to begin operations by the end of 2023.

Delighted to announce that @HCCB_Official will be setting up a state of the art new plant in Telangana with an investment of ₹1,000 Cr Have also entered into MoU with Telangana Govt on solid waste, waste water management & Skilling. Also urged them to consider tech R&D center pic.twitter.com/SZV2GvCP4M — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 7, 2022

The state government and the FMCG giant inked three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for capacity building in the areas of water, solid waste management, and skill development during an event in Hyderabad. HCCB Chairman and CEO Neeraj Garg was in attendance, as was Juan Pablo Rodriguez Trovato, Chief Commercial Officer, Bottling Investments Group, The Coca-Cola Company, Principal Secretary (Industries) Jayesh Ranjan, TSIIC MD Narasimha Reddy, and Director of Food Processing Akhil.

The Minister stated at the event that Telangana recognises HCCB’s presence in the state for more than two decades. “By announcing the establishment of a second factory on its 25th anniversary and through the strategic partnerships that have been signed up, HCCB’s commitment to the state deepens,” Rama Rao added. More over half of the workers at the plant will be women, according to the Minister.

