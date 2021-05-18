Coinbase extension has now been added to Chrome browser

Coinbase is the largest crypto exchange in the US, and as time passes by, it is trying to make the accessibility of the app even better. The company has recently added a browser extension that will connect directly to Coinbase’s own wallet and let users easily use all its features. Coinbase said that its browser extension would simplify connecting the wallet to applications like Uniswap and compound without needing to scan any codes. This also means that users will be more likely to use Coinbase than any third-party app on Chrome.

The new Coinbase extension!

Coinbase has a huge audience base, and it’s no doubt that this extension will also be extensively used by those users. They process over $10.6 billion transactions every 24 hours and are the 2nd largest app globally after Binance. The extension will also help users to trade NFTs and connect with DeFi apps like Rarible, Sushiswap, Aave, and more. The Coinbase wallet lead on announcing the new browser extension said that it would help users to connect the most used DeFi apps much easier. After the wallet of Coinbase is linked to the chrome extension, it will not require any other thing every time the extension is used.

Why does it matter?

We all talk about blockchain and crypto but what’s even more interesting is Decentralized finance. It is the future of banking and has a lot of applications. Very soon, we can expect them to become very usable and popular. So, Coinbase’s new extension means that their wallet is being actively used to work with these apps. And as the popularity of the apps increases, so will the usage of the wallet. If it is hectic and takes time to connect the exchange’s wallet on the phone to a Defi app on the PC, users will shy away from using the app for the same. They might rather choose an exchange or an app that gives them that freedom to do so.

So, Coinbase’s new browser extension opens up the app to a much wider range of users. This could help them increase their revenue even further and also at least get a little near to Binance that is much larger than Coinbase.

What are your thoughts on Coinbase adding a new browser extension on Chrome? And will you use the app to connect the DeFi apps on your PC to your wallet? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like it and share it with your friends.

