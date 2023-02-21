Color Changing phone is Here! Vivo V27 India launch details

Well, sticking with the same color for years has become an older concept, at least for Vivo it has! And, that’s the point when Vivo worked on their Research and Development and finally make it possible to bring a fully functioning color-changing phone, the Vivo V27.

For a select group of you techies! You may not be hearing about this smartphone for the first time, but the business is now intending to make it available internationally because it has already done well since its introduction in the Chinese smartphone market.

What will thus be its key selling point? Of course, the color-changing technology, as well as the front and rear designs’ upscale appearance. Hence, if you’ve been looking for a new phone and have a passion for trying out cutting-edge technology-enhanced devices, you might want to consider Vivo’s offer. Let’s look at it, then:

Vivo V27 – Color Changing plus specification-packed smartphone

What will the Vivov V27 series be about, then? According to the company’s assurances, there will just be one phone, but they are actually thinking about releasing an entire series, including the ordinary Vivo V27, the significantly enhanced Vivo V27 Pro, and the Vivo V27e.

The Vivo V series has been a fantastic choice for a budget-priced premium to flagship smartphones, and this device will be introduced as the follow-up to the already-released Vivo V25 from back in 2022.

What makes Vivo V27 specification packed? We can confirm that the manufacturer will indeed release this phone with a 3D curved display with 60 degrees of screen curvature and you will receive side curved panels based on the most recent teaser released. Furthermore, this panel includes the capability for a quicker 120Hz refresh rate as well.

This panel will also support HDR10+ and FHD+ resolution in addition to the above. In terms of chipset and power, Vivo will use a MediaTek chipset; there is a good probability that it will be the most recent MediaTek Dimensity 7200 series SoC, and the Pro model may opt for an even better MediaTek Dimensty 8200 SoC.

Also, Vivo will be highlighting the improved camera systems on this Vivo V27 model which it’s been expected to feature the latest sony IMX766V sensor and the entire V27 lineup will be coming with the support for OIS support too.

Vivo V27 – Rumored Pricing?

As of now, there are no updates regarding the pricing yet! But, if we look at the Chinese launched price and also the price leaked from certifications and many tipsters, we can say that the new Vivo V27 will possibly be priced under Rs.35000 and Rs.40000 category.

When will it launch?

As far as launch is concerned, it’s been officially confirmed that the new Vivo V27 models will be making their way to launch officially on the 1st of March this year.