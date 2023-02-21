You can now Pre Order the new OnePlus 11R In India

After launching the OnePlus 11R 5G smartphone at the global level, finally, we have the whole good news for the OnePlus heads who have been looking to upgrade to a new tech right now! So, if you are having your eyes on getting a budget flagship then maybe this new OnePlus 11R smartphone can be the right choice for you to go with.

And what’s this? Pre-ordering for smartphones in the Indian market has already begun in the Chinese market. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 flagship processor, which is one year older than the current generation but is still quite competent, will be paired with a new flagship camera, a better battery, and many other features. So let’s look closely at pre-ordering and the smartphone’s anticipated specifications.

OnePlus 11R 5G – Is Specification Packed for the price?

If you’re considering purchasing a premium budget flagship, consider the competition, which includes the Samsung Galaxy FE edition as well as other Realme and Xiaomi phones. Thus, OnePlus must include features that will genuinely enable them to maintain completeness.

When it comes to the specifications and features of the OnePlus 11R 5G smartphone, you will receive a larger 6.74-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a max resolution of up to 1.5K. It is also a new, upgraded panel that supports the quicker 120HZ refresh rate in addition to being brighter up to 1450 nits.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, an octa-core Qualcomm processor that is one year older but still more powerful, powers the smartphone. With the Adreno 730 GPU, you also receive the most recent and enhanced GPU performance here.

When it comes to performance, OnePlus is not at all falling behind! However, they are also making an effort by offering a more potent and quick RAM and storage option where you will receive 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM along with the most recent UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of the camera, you will receive a trio house camera on the back side, with the Sony IMP890 serving as the primary 50MP camera along with a standard 8MP Ultrawide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens! With regard to the battery and charging, the smartphone will have a larger battery with a capacity of up to 5,000 mAH, and SuperVOOC Charging Technology will enable quicker wire charging of up to 100W.

How to Pre-Order the OnePlus 11R smartphone?

In the Indian markets, you can pre-order the OnePlus 11R smartphone via the Amazon India platform and also through the official OnePlus Store. The Pre-ordering of the phone has already started and talking about the pricing the base with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage has been set for Rs. 39,999 whereas the 16GB RAM combined with 256GB of the store is set for Rs.44,999.