OnePlus Nord Buds 2 spotted! Hints to launch soon in India

If you have been following what is happening in the world of OnePlus and its products! Recently, we got to see the flagship of the year, the OnePlus 11 5G series smartphones alongside with their flagship premium earbuds, the OnePlus Buds 2 making its way to launch.

These were some of the brand’s expensive flagship items, therefore there is now room for no-frills merchandise from the company. And speaking of OnePlus, it is renowned for releasing inexpensive goods under the NORD series moniker. So, are any new Nord items anticipated to be released?

A YES, that is! Since releasing its premium flagship earphones, OnePlus has been focusing on their budget range. At that time, by mistake, the business leaked information about their next budget earbuds, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2—the follow-up model to the OnePlus Nord Buds that were previously released.

With further excellent news, we can tell that the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 debut is likely to occur soon since it was seen obtaining the necessary FCC, BIS, and other certifications. What will the OnePlus Nord Buds 2’s new features be, and when will they be released? Everything you need to know is as follows:

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 – What will it feature?

Their characteristics and specifications are unknown! Nevertheless, by compiling information from certification websites like FCC We can infer that the newly released OnePlus Buds Ace in the Chinese market was really marketed as the new OnePlus Nord Buds 2. To simplify things, we may state that the OnePlus Nord will be released together with the global release of the OnePlus Buds Ace. This, therefore, makes speculating on the specification and features easy.

Using this information, we may conclude that the upcoming OnePlus Nord Buds 2 will have a 41mAh battery inside the earphones and a larger 480mAH battery inside the case. Moreover, it will use silicone ear tips and a flattened stem style. In terms of connection, you will also have support for Active Noise Cancellation and Bluetooth 5.3.

The new earbuds will also be accredited with the official IP55 Rating, which will be giving excellent protection against Water and Dust, for operating effectively throughout workouts and challenging activities.

When will OnePlus Nord Buds 2 launch in India?

Now let’s speak about the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 debut! A fresh leak has been discovered by a well-known Indian tipster named Mukul Sharma, who was also the first person to discover the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 on the official OnePlus India website.

According to his leaks and rumors, the new OnePlus Nord Buds 2 earphones are expected to make their way to an official introduction in March. We will still need to wait for the new earphones’ official release date, though.