Colorful iGame G-One Plus All-In-One Gaming PC launched officially

The majority of customers now choose a desktop PC or a laptop, and the market for all-in-one gaming PCs is shrinking by the day. While there are a few entry-level all-in-one PCs and even a new iMac from Apple, there are only a few all-in-one PCs that can play recent AAA games, one of which is the Colorful iGame G-One Plus All-In-One Gaming PC.

Design of the colorful iGame G-One Plus All-In-One Gaming PC

The colorful iGame G-One Plus All-In-One Gaming PC stands out from the crowd of all-in-one PCs on the market. The computer has a square shape, and the stand serves as the real PC, holding the CPU, GPU, storage, and memory.

The Colorful iGame G-One Plus All-In-One Gaming PC boasts a huge 31.5-inch display with 2K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz on the front. The display is also HDR400 certified, with a peak brightness of 400nits while playing HDR content.

The Intel Core i9-12900H (on the high-end model) laptop CPU powers the colorful iGame G-One Plus All-In-One Gaming PC, which is combined with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. The all-in-one PC also has up to 16GB DDR4 3200MT/s RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD with an extra NVMe SSD port for storage expansion.

The Colorful iGame G-One Plus All-In-One Gaming PC boasts individual cooling for the CPU and GPU, which are supposed to operate quietly. The computer contains numerous USB connections, including a USB Type-C port, as well as HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4, which allow users to connect multiple monitors at the same time.

The colorful iGame G-One Plus All-In-One Gaming PC includes a built-in web camera, and stereo speakers, and the all-in-one PC’s base also functions as a Qi wireless charger. The computer also offers RGB ambient lighting, Wi-Fi 6E wireless networking, and an RJ45 Ethernet interface with up to 2.5GbE data transfer capabilities.

Launched Pricing iGame G-One Plus All-In-One Gaming PC

The Colorful iGame G-One Plus All-In-One Gaming PC is readily accessible with Intel Core i5-12500H, Intel Core i7-12700H, and Intel Core i9-12900H processors, but the company alone has revealed the Colorful iGame G-One Plus All-In-One Gaming PC offering Intel Core i7-12700H, RTX 3060 laptop GPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage will cost $1999.

The Colorful iGame G-One Plus All-In-One Gaming PC appears to be somewhat more expensive than a comparably specced laptop for the asking price. The Colorful iGame G-One Plus All-In-One Gaming PC, on the other hand, has a considerably larger monitor, a desktop form factor, and a wide variety of I/O. When compared to the Apple iMac with the M1 CPU, the Colorful iGame G-One Plus All-In-One Gaming PC is unquestionably a superior gaming computer.

Also Read: