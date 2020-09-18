Painting can transform your house and lend a new sheen of brightness to the walls. But painting your house can be a more difficult job than it may appear to be. Stains, drips, and blisters seem to be the common problems that appear when the paint job is not done perfectly. It can be heartbreaking, to say the least, but that doesn’t mean you cannot fix them!

From identifying painting issues, common reasons they may appear, and ideas on how you can avoid them – here are some of the common paint problems and how to fix them!

Paint blistering

Paint blisters are the bubbles that are formed on the pained due to underlying moisture on your wall. When the paint is applied on a damp surface or when the humidity is too high i.e. insufficient surface preparation causes the wall paint to form bubbles making the appearance rather dirty.

To avoid blistering of wall paints its best to avoid humidity and prepare the wall surface well before getting the paint job done. Giving the wall enough airtime to dry is important. Choosing a primer undercoat for the surface to be painted can be your other fix to avoid blisters on the wall and achieve a rather smooth and drywall paint.

Chalking

Chalking is the forming of loose-powder like substance on the paint of the wall. Usually, it happens when low-quality paint is used. Low-quality paints with high levels of pigments, or aged colors, or too much of thinning of the paint can end up making the paints leaving powdery-residue in the end.

One of the effective ways to counter the loose-powder residue and save your clothes from being dusted all the time is to remove the paint by scraping and prime the bare spots to cover the wall. The wall can be repainted in the affected areas to remove the dust-powder. Browse through Asian royale paint price and apply it to fix these problems as they won’t cause any chalking, and will stay good for a longer time.

Wall paint cracking

Wall paints give a cracking/crazing effect when the paint is of low quality or when the second coating is done before the first coating dried out. The moisture in between the layers of paint can end up breaking the paint layer.

Wall paint cracking can be fixed by scraping the area and removing the cracked paint. Feather sand the affected area and then apply a correct primer coat to make the surface even. Select the right color and quality from the Asian paints catalogue to make it look beautiful again.

Mold/Mildew

Mold/mildew is the growth of fungus on the wall. It is characterized by black, green, or brown spots on the surface of the wall. Mold/mildew grows on walls that lack exposure to sunlight, have high moisture, or don’t get proper ventilation. Sometimes low-quality paints are also a reason because these don’t have adequate bacteria shield giving fungus a chance to grow.

To fix mold growth, scrub the affected area with white vinegar and clean the surface off. The application of a stain-blocking primer can leave the surface squeaking clean. Further using oil-based acrylic paint can stop the growth of mold in low-ventilation, low-sunlight areas. Installing an exhaust fan can also help.

Its time to spot those problems on your wall and fix them to make your house look beautiful again!

Aapka Painter is your friendly painting partner bringing in technology and automation to give a flawless painting experience at your doorstep. While they are revolutionizing the painting process, it’s a delight seeing that your common painting problems aren’t as common anymore with aapkapainter.com!