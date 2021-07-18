How to connect Apple HomePod Mini speakers to Apple TV

One of the most unexpected announcements to come from Apple’s annual WWDC keynote was the fact that you can now use the Apple HomePod Mini as a speaker for your Apple TV 4K.

Before you begin with the process, you will have to check that both your Apple TV and iOS device are updated to at least tvOS 14.2 and iOS 14.2 or later, respectively, so that you can ensure compatibility with your HomePod mini. Also, both the devices that are involved in the pairing will need to be on the same 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network.

Using iOS

On either your iPhone or iPad, you will have to make sure that your Apple TV is assigned to the same room as HomePod in the Home application.

In the Home app on your device, touch and long press on Apple TV. Scroll down on your screen and hit Settings. In Settings, tap on Default Audio Output, then click on the room with your HomePod. Doing this will route all sound, which includes navigation clicks, directly from your Apple TV to your HomePod.

Using Apple TV

In order to connect your HomePod mini to your Apple TV by using the Apple TV itself, open the Settings app on your Apple TV. From here, navigate to Video and Audio > Default Audio Output > your HomePod mini.

How to connect many HomePod minis

For a more immersive sound stage, you can also form a stereo pair with two HomePod mini speakers. To do this, both the HomePod speakers are required to be assigned to the same room.