Coolie No. 1 released on Amazon Prime Video

The much-awaited comedy movie- Coolie No 1, starring Varun Dhawan and Sarah Ali Khan was released on the big screens of Amazon Prime Video yesterday. Apart from being highly anticipated, the movie received several kinds of reviews from critics and the audience. The movie is a do-over of the old film Coolie No. 1 which then starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s film and released in 1995.

David Dhawan has gotten back to the world of movie direction by the revamp of his own film for 25 years. The film stars his child Varun Dhawan in the nominal job, with the lead actress Sarah Ali Khan with him. The trailer of the film was delivered on November 27, 2020. The film has Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffery, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever given the roles of supporting actors.

Janiye kaise shuru hui Raju Coolie aur Sarah ki crazy si love story! Don’t miss out on watching the new film ‘Coolie No. 1’, starring @Varun_dvn & Sara Ali Khan, only on @PrimeVideoIN with DishSMRT Hub. Click here to book yours today: https://t.co/02LpR4mhFx pic.twitter.com/70zLzSJi36 — DishTV India (@DishTV_India) December 25, 2020

It was just an hour that the picture was released on Amazon Prime, yet Twitter users started expressing their views on the picture. In a sea of opinions, most of them were negative. The users used the medium of typing the tweet along with sharing memes and this is how it went for Coolie No. 1

Here are some written reviews on Coolie No. 1

Just completed watching #CoolieNo1 . Really loved it a lot . Laughed out so much after such a long time 😂. Really a power house of entertainment ❤️@Varun_dvn #SaraAliKhan #VarunDhawan #CoolieNo1OnPrime pic.twitter.com/zpgyPKK9mB — Anika Islam (@Anni_feels) December 25, 2020

Just Finished #CoolieNo1OnPrime

Just One Question From @Varun_dvn sir you are a decent actor When you play a New Character. But why you have Done This #CoolieNo1 and Tried To Copy @govindaahuja21 sir.. agar Apne style me krte to jyada accha Lgta. #CoolieNo1Review — Nikhil Vinay (@imnikhilvinay) December 26, 2020

#CoolieNo1OnPrime it’s a best gift of 2020 i watched yesterday nigh at 12 am and i had soo much fun watching coolie no1. pic.twitter.com/xxYGyk1jy8 — TheOfficialRashalSingh (@armanratthod) December 25, 2020

Here are some Coolie No. 1 memes-