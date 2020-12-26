Log In Register
Coolie No. 1 released on Amazon Prime Video

AvatarPriyanka Chaubey
TechTrending

The much-awaited comedy movie- Coolie No 1, starring Varun Dhawan and Sarah Ali Khan was released on the big screens of Amazon Prime Video yesterday. Apart from being highly anticipated, the movie received several kinds of reviews from critics and the audience. The movie is a do-over of the old film Coolie No. 1 which then starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s film and released in 1995.

David Dhawan has gotten back to the world of movie direction by the revamp of his own film for 25 years. The film stars his child Varun Dhawan in the nominal job, with the lead actress Sarah Ali Khan with him. The trailer of the film was delivered on November 27, 2020. The film has Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffery, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever given the roles of supporting actors.

 

It was just an hour that the picture was released on Amazon Prime, yet Twitter users started expressing their views on the picture. In a sea of opinions, most of them were negative. The users used the medium of typing the tweet along with sharing memes and this is how it went for Coolie No. 1

Here are some written reviews on Coolie No. 1

Here are some Coolie No. 1 memes-

