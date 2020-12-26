MediaTek surpasses Qualcomm to be the world’s top smartphone chipset vendor

MediaTek has beaten Qualcomm to be the world’s biggest smartphone chipset vendor in Q3 2020. It has been analyzed by the Counterpoint research that when talking about the market share, MediaTek tops with a stake of 31%.

The company gave back to give indications of recuperation in the second from last quarter, and with it, MediaTek outperformed tycoon Qualcomm. Antithesis has credited this development to MediaTek’s solid execution in the value band of $100 to $250 or the mid-end portion, and to the development in key districts including India and China.

Examination Director Dale Gai said that developing business sectors in Latin America and Middle East locales, combined with the US restriction on Huawei helped MediaTek’s development altogether. Gai added that MediaTek chipsets in Xiaomi handsets expanded by more than three times when contrasted with Q3 a year ago. The prohibition on Huawei left a hole and numerous OEMs took to MediaTek’s TSMC-manufactured chips as their first alternative.

.@MediaTek overtook @Qualcomm to become the biggest smartphone chip supplier in Q3 2020, Counterpoint Research says.

#MediaTek ❤️❤️❤️

# According to the report, MediaTek grabs 31% of the Global Smartphone chipset market share in Q3 2020.

With this, it gets the crown of biggest chipset vendor for the first time.😲😲😲😲😲😲👍👍👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/L2NCmLmx7K — Rahul Pramanick (@RahulP2021) December 25, 2020

Then again, Qualcomm took the spot of the greatest 5G chipset seller in the quarter, having offered help for 39% of all the 5G telephones that were sold across the globe. In the interim, the interest for 5G telephones likewise multiplied in the quarter, with 17% of the cell phones sold in Q3 2020 being 5G. Contrast extended that with tech goliath Apple dispatching its 5G line up, the interest direction for 5G cell phones would just proceed to develop, and it anticipated that in the following quarter, 5G-empowered cell phones would be 33% of all the delivered cell phones, which could return Qualcomm on the best position as the greatest chipset seller next quarter.

