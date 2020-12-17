LeasSquared is a Customer Relationship Management-based Software as a Service that automates sales and marketing for businesses to improve their overall B2B lead management, sales management and analytics through a unified platform.

Recently, the start-up has announced to raise INR 240 crore in its latest Series b funding round led by Indian private equity firm, Gaja Capital.

According to company profile on CrunchBase, LeadSquared had previously raised funds worth USD 3 million in its Series A funding round led by Stakeboat Capital and Jyoti Bansal who also participated in Series B funding as existing investors.

When asked about the latest infusion of funds, the company mentions utilising them for continued product innovation in categories beyond healthcare, financial services, education etc. Furthermore, the company aims to invest in global expansions and onboarding newer talents to match the growth spike in the upcoming future, as reported by YourStory.

Bengaluru-based LeadSquared was founded back in 2013 by Nilesh Patel as CEO, Sudhakar Gorti as CPO and Prashant Singh as COO.

The SaaS company aims to provide a unified platform for lead generation, lead management and lead conversion. It aims to help B2B and B2C businesses in automation by providing them with a CRM-based platform to efficiently track, manage and nurture their leads hassle-free.

The Software as a Service platform is seamless as one may say, a completely unified experience for businesses to manage their entire leads database on a responsive interface which can be customised accordingly. LeadSquared includes Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Mobile CRM, marketing automation, integration and conversion-based platform that enables the businesses to increase and track their closures and enhance their overall efficiency.

Nilesh Patel, CEO and Co-founder, LeadSquarred commented on their latest funding saying that it comes at the right time as the company envisions to transform sales technology by taking their solutions to newer markets on a global platform. He further mentions that the company is partnering up with global resellers and for the future, it will focus more on international partner associations with newly infused funds, according to YourStory.

The COVID-19 pandemic as unfortunate as it is- has changed the user preferences in markets all over the globe and this digital transformation drive, especially in India has boosted businesses that have gone digital during these times. However, many still failed to survive and companies like LeadSquared managed to keep its head above the water with the on-going business operations and new incoming funds.