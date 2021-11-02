Crypto​.com is on top in the Google Play Store in the US

The Crypto​.com app was also the third most downloaded on the U.S. Apple App Store last week but has since fallen to twentieth. Exchange of cryptocurrencies Crypto.com has surpassed all other categories as the most downloaded app on the Google Play Store in the United States.

Crypto.com is ranked number one in the Google Play Store

According to the most current list of Google Play Store’s top free apps, Crypto.com’s app has risen to the top of the app rankings by some downloads, surpassing TikTok.

Following the trading platform’s announcement that it would be partnering with the Dallas Mavericks basketball team, Coinbase’s app is ranked third, ahead of Cash App. Voyager Digital is ranked tenth.

The basketball team was one of the first in the NBA to accept cryptocurrency payments for tickets and goods under the ownership of Mark Cuban. In a five-year contract, Voyager Digital will become the Mavs’ first cryptocurrency brokerage and worldwide partner. The trading platform will also have naming rights over the franchise’s Mavs Gaming Hub in Dallas, a venue for the Mavs NBA 2K League team.

The rise in popularity of Crypto.com could be attributed to the exchange’s release of an ad campaign starring actor Matt Damon, possibly one of the most well-known celebrities to endorse a cryptocurrency exchange. The news came on the heels of Crypto.com’s $1 million donations to Water.org, a clean water organization co-founded by Damon and Gary White in 2009. The platform “shares [his] commitment to empowering individuals around the world with the tools they need to take charge of their destinies,” according to the actor.

The “fortune favors the courageous” advertisement, which went live last week, aims to reach a global audience of potential cryptocurrency users and investors.

The number of downloads for a company’s app can be used to gauge market interest. While Crypto.com’s app is presently the most downloaded on the Google Play Store, it was the third most downloaded on the Apple App Store in the United States last week — it has since plummeted to the twentieth position.

Even though the Damon campaign helped the native Crypto.com Coin (CRO) achieve a six-month high of $0.2294 on Oct. 29, the token has since lost about 7% to $0.2134 at the time of publication.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) follows Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether in the description of Crypto.com’s trading software (ETH). The Dogecoin (DOGE) clone token’s price has risen dramatically in the last year, and some retailers are now accepting it as a method of payment.

