Crypto companies that have purchased 2022 Super Bowl Ad slots

Super Bowl Ad slots for 2022 have been purchased by 2 crypto companies. With the scale that Super Bowl has, we can expect these companies to get great exposure from the Ad commercials. If you are wondering about the companies, they are FTX and Crypto.com. Both of them are pretty large-scale crypto platforms and have a lot of users. So, it makes sense to invest in advertising on such a level. It is bound to get them a lot more recognition and new customers.

2022 Super Bowl Ad slots

Crypto.com

Crypto.com reported that they purchased an Ad slot in the 56th Super Bowl in 2022. The company also said that it is a very costly affair as the reach of the football championship is very large. The demand is so high that companies are even willing to pay up to $6.5 million for a 30 second Ad slot in the NFL championship. In 2021, over 94.4 million views tuned in to watch Super Bowl. So, in that sense, an investment in the Ad slot does make sense as the reach per dollar is high.

The Chief Marketing Officer at the Super Bowl said that they want to become a well-known brand on a global scale and hence the Ad slot purchase. He also said that crypto is for everybody, and sports just allows them to reach a lot of people. Crypto.com has also partnered with a football club and purchased the arena’s naming right, and now it’s called Crypto.com Arena.

FTX

Then we have FTX that has also acquired an Ad slot in the 2022 Super Bowl event. And like Crypto.com, they have also purchased the naming rights to NBA’s Miami Heat Arena. About their Super Bowl investment, the company CEO said that there is no bigger platform to share the message they want to. Since Super Bowl has a wide reach, FTX wants to convey that crypto is safe, accessible, and ready for the masses. They are hence inviting everyone to check it out.

What are your thoughts as FTX and Crypto.com invest heavily for the 2022 Super Bowl Ad slots? And do you think this will intrigue other companies to do the same? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: 3 Cryptocurrencies that could gain more than Shiba Inu in 2022