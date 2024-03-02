In the first two months of 2024, the cryptocurrency community has witnessed a surge in hacking incidents, targeting high-profile figures and projects within the industry. February saw an alarming increase in crypto hacks, with the total value stolen reaching $360.83 million, a significant uptick from January. PeckShield’s report highlights a worrisome trend as crypto hacks’ total value stolen shows a 96.7% increase compared to the previous month.

In a recent report, PeckShield revealed that hackers pilfered approximately $360.83 million during crypto heists in February. This marks a staggering 96.7% increase compared to the $182.54 million stolen in January.

However, despite the substantial increase in the total value stolen, the number of individual attacks saw a notable 30% drop, with 21 reported hacks in February compared to 30 in January.

The report also highlights the grim reality of recovery efforts, with only 1.8% of the stolen funds successfully retrieved. Out of the total $360 million stolen, a mere $6.7 million has been restored. Notably, negotiations with the hacker involved in the Seneca attack resulted in the return of $5.3 million.

Top Three Attacks of the Month

Several high-profile figures and projects in the crypto community bore the brunt of this crypto hacks. The projects and individuals that suffered the most significant losses include PlayDapp, FixedFloat, and Axie Infinity co-founder Jeff ‘Jihoz’ Zirlin.

1. PlayDapp’s Massive Loss

The web3 gaming platform PlayDapp faced the biggest hit, losing 200 million PLA tokens initially. Despite attempts to negotiate, the platform suffered an additional loss of 1.4 billion tokens, resulting in a total loss of $290 million. In response, PlayDapp decided to migrate to a new token for enhanced customer protection.

2. FixedFloat DeFi Exchange Hit

Decentralized finance (DeFi) crypto exchange FixedFloat experienced a mid-month theft of almost $26 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). The hackers strategically dispersed the funds to complicate tracking, distributing stolen Bitcoin among multiple addresses and directing ETH funds to external accounts and the centralized mixer each.

3. Axie Infinity Co-founder’s Loss

Jeff ‘Jihoz’ Zirlin, co-founder of Axie Infinity, suffered the third-largest loss, with over $9.7 million worth of Ether stolen. The attack on Zirlin’s addresses was attributed to “leaked keys,” enabling the hacker to withdraw 3,248 ETH, promptly ‘tornado cashed.’

These recent figures indicate a worrisome trend, with stolen funds increasing at an alarming rate. A previous PeckShield report disclosed that the total value of stolen crypto funds in 2023 was around $342 million. Despite a 25% reduction from 2022, the high-profile hacks in the first two months of 2024 have already surpassed the total value of the previous year. The crypto community faces growing concerns over the security landscape as hacking incidents continue to escalate.

The Magnitude of the Surge: Balancing Numbers

The staggering 97.6% Month-on-Month increase in the total value of stolen cryptocurrencies in February is undeniably alarming. While the report highlights a substantial rise from January, it’s essential to juxtapose this with the 30% reduction in the number of individual attacks. This paradoxical scenario prompts questions about the scale and sophistication of these attacks, suggesting a shift towards more impactful and targeted endeavors.

The reality of recovery efforts underscores the challenges faced by the crypto community in dealing with the aftermath of these security breaches. The report emphasizes the significance of negotiation, exemplified by the Seneca attack recovery, but the overall recovery rate remains abysmally low.

