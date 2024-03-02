Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, is steadily gaining ground as a global alternative currency, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s senior commodity strategist, Mike McGlone. Bloomberg strategist sees Bitcoin as a global alternative currency, positioning itself as a key player among cryptocurrencies. Experienced investor CryptoJelleNL recently shared insights on an anticipated correction in the range of 20-25% for Bitcoin. This forecast suggests a potential drop to around $46,500, creating a strategic opportunity for investors to enhance their positions in the leading cryptocurrency.

Examining the historical context, the maturity of the cryptocurrency market becomes evident. The 2016-2017 Bitcoin cycle witnessed seven substantial corrections, averaging a 32% pullback. In the subsequent cycle that propelled Bitcoin to its previous all-time high of $69,000, there were five downturns with an average decline limited to 24%.

Bitcoin’s Milestone: Approaching $70,000 with Cautionary Notes

In today’s highlight, Bloomberg strategist sees Bitcoin as a global alternative currency. As Bitcoin soars towards the $70,000 mark, McGlone underscored a crucial test awaiting the cryptocurrency. He cautioned that a significant trial might arise when the U.S. stock market experiences a drawdown. Drawing comparisons between Bitcoin and gold, he noted the threefold volatility of Bitcoin compared to the stock index and gold.

In the ongoing dynamics between gold and Bitcoin, McGlone shed light on China’s rapid gold accumulation alongside substantial inflows into U.S. Bitcoin ETFs. He suggested that without pairing gold with some exposure to cryptocurrencies, portfolios might leave gold vulnerable. With gold ETF outflows and diminishing futures open interest, Bitcoin’s increasing dominance could signal a sturdy foundation, particularly during a U.S. stock market downturn.

Bitcoin vs. Gold: A Shift in Interest and Open Positions

Examining the interest and open positions in Bitcoin and gold, McGlone delved into the substantial differences. While Bitcoin futures have been gaining momentum since 2017, interest in this newcomer far surpasses gold. Over the past year, aggregate open interest in the CME-traded gold future dropped around 5%, contrasting sharply with Bitcoin’s remarkable 60% rise.

McGlone emphasized the clear outflows from gold ETFs and traditional assets, with investors redirecting their funds towards new spot Bitcoin ETFs. He highlighted the undeniable trend of substantial gold ETF outflows and the corresponding influx into Bitcoin ETFs.

Speaking on Bloomberg TV, McGlone reinforced Bitcoin’s position as the most significant cryptocurrency in the shift towards intangible assets. He described Bitcoin as an emerging alternative global currency, marking a notable trend in the world of finance. However, he issued a cautionary note, suggesting that Bitcoin’s resilience could face a significant test in the event of a U.S. stock market drawdown.

In a recent interview, McGlone stated, “It’s hard to fight the facts of significant gold ETF outflows and Bitcoin ETF inflows,” emphasizing the shifting dynamics in the global financial landscape.

Bitcoin’s Resilience Amidst Speculation

Despite the anticipation of a correction, Bitcoin continues to exhibit strong momentum, showcasing a nearly 2% increase in the past 24 hours. This resilience raises questions about the accuracy of short-term predictions and the robustness of Bitcoin’s market appeal, especially in the face of speculative analyses.

Real-world Success Stories: Balancing Risk and Reward

The analysis also explores real-world success stories, such as a smart whale’s strategic investment in Bitcoin. With a substantial investment made during a bear market in July 2022, the investor has realized significant unrealized profits. This highlights the importance of strategic market entry and the value of patience amidst market volatility.

Also Read: Crypto Hacks Surge: Total Value Stolen Increases, Sparking Concerns.