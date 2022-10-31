Crypto miner Argo’s shares plunged after fundraising failed

As the prices of cryptocurrencies are fluctuating, the ancillary businesses to cryptocurrencies are also facing the heat. In the same scenario, the famous Landon-based crypto-mining company Argo Blockchain (ARB) also saw an impact on its growth parameters. The company has not been able to complete its recent rounds of the founding of US$27 million from one of its strategic investors.

Who is Argo Blockchain (ARB)?

Argo Blockchain (ARB) has been a leading company in the UK that has been working in the cryptocurrency mining business in recent times. The company has been operating with its 220mega watts total mining capacity and the company has been using renewable sources of energy generation and effective utilization of crypto mining capacity.

As the company witnessed a setback in the next rounds of funding from one of its strategic investors which resulted in the company’s US stock exchange prices and the company has been witnessing a price drop of as much as 72%. In recent times, the company has sold its 3,843 “Antminer S19J Pros” at the total price of $5.6 million, with this sale the company has been able to work upon the short-term liquidity crunch situations.

Which other crypto-mining businesses are facing issues?

This year in September, the company “Compute” which works as a crypto mining data center filed for bankruptcy under chapter 11 of bankruptcy in the US. The reason for the bankruptcy of the company is stated that the company was required to pay $500 million to approximately 200 creditors.

What are the issues concerning to crypto mining industry in 2022?

Bitcoin crypto mining is facing usage performance issues because of the increase in the energy generation resources prices over time but the recent stagnant prices of cryptocurrencies have been reflected as a poor sign of growth for the sector.

As per the recent statements by the Argo Blockchain, if the company is not able to work on its successful financing opportunities soon, If this situation occurred then the company will go into a negative cash flow situation, and then the company will be required to work on minimizing its operational potential or partially close some operations.

How much energy is used during crypto mining?

As per one reports calculations as of August 2022, the total amount of electrical energy required for the generation of crypto assets is 120-240 billion kilowatts hours per year, which is considered an electronic emergency consumed by the counties like Australia or Argentina in one year.

To say it in simple words the crypto mining of one Bitcoin takes approximately 1449 kWh of electrical energy. Which is considered the electronic emergency requirement of one us household for 50 days.