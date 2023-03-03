Crypto purchases with credit cards to be banned by HSBC and UK banks

HSBC holdings and nationwide building society are banning crypto purchases with credit cards for retailers. This shows that the regulations and restrictions on digital assets are being tightened. At the same time, more banks are joining the growing list of such restrictions. Even for debit cards, there will be specific limits beyond which users cannot make purchases in a single day.

No more crypto purchases with credit cards

One of the primary reasons that banks are restricting the use of credit cards from buying crypto is the possibility of scams. Plus, there is always the eventual risk that buying on credit, the customer may default their payments if the price of the crypto they purchase falls down. To be even safer, Nationwide has also applied limits to the use of debit cards for buying crypto. The daily limit is 5,000 British pounds or $5,965.

HSBC also took the same step last month because of the risk it poses for customers. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has also pointed out these issues and risks related to cryptocurrencies. Some other banks that have also imposed restrictions on crypto transactions are Natwest group, Lloyds banking and Santander. These restrictions are targeted towards crypto exchanges, primarily Binance.

UK’s crypto regulatory situation

The regulatory situation for cryptocurrencies in the UK is somewhat complex and continues to evolve. At a high level, the UK government and regulators have generally taken a cautious approach to cryptocurrencies, recognizing both the potential benefits and risks associated with them.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is the primary regulatory body responsible for overseeing cryptocurrencies in the UK. In 2020, the FCA introduced new regulations that required all UK-based cryptocurrency businesses to register with the agency and comply with anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CTF) requirements. The regulations also prohibited the sale of cryptocurrency derivatives to retail consumers.

There also have been multiple laws that are targeted towards regulating advertisements. In fact, if the requirements on ads are not met, crypto executives could end up in jail for up to 2 years. As with any emerging technology, the regulatory situation is likely to continue to evolve and change over time.

