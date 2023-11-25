After a massive hit with the Black Friday Sale 2023, it’s time for the new Cyber Monday Sale 2023, where we will see some amazing discounts and offers announced by retailers nationwide. As the retailers are gearing up for the best deals for this sale, we have covered you with the best offers for readers looking to upgrade to new laptops.

Best Laptop Deals for Cyber Monday Sale 2023

We have deals on the latest and most powerful laptops for this sale from famous laptop makers like Microsoft, Dell, HP, and even Apple.

1. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 (2023)

Black Friday Deal Price: $599

Specs Takeaways

Processor: Intel Core i5-135U

Intel Core i5-135U RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 256GB SSD

The all-new Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 2023 edition is now selling for a huge $200 price slash. For this price, you get the latest U series i5 processor by Intel combined with 8GB of RAM, which can be upgraded to up to 16GB, and you also get an initial faster storage of 256GB.

On the front side, you get a 12.4-inch spread display, which offers a cool metal finish that adds to its premium look. On the battery side, the company promises that this laptop can last up to 15 hours with normal usage.

2. Apple MacBook Pro

Black Friday Sale: $1449

Specs Highlights

Processor: M3 Processor

M3 Processor RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 512GB SSD

The 2023 launched Apple MacBook is also selling for a huge price slash where now you get all the latest specs, and that too for an instant price slash of $150.

On the front side, you get a 14-inch display with a peak resolution of 3024×1964 combined with a 120Hz faster refresh rate. The display can get bright up to 1000 nits.

The major highlight is its processor, the M3 chipset, a newly built 10 Core GPU processor with 8 Core CPUs and 10 Core GPUs onboard. You get the 512GB SSD storage variant with 8GB of RAM for this price.

3. HP Pavilion x360 14-dy2050wm

Black Friday Deal Price: $399

Specs Highlights

Processor: Intel Core i5 1235 U

Intel Core i5 1235 U RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 256 GB SSD

This laptop is the right choice for creators like graphic designers who usually need a screen for drawing their art.

As the model name suggests, the HP Pavilion x360 has a 360-degree rotating hinge.

The laptop has a 14-inch FULL HD IPS touchscreen panel. On the internal side, you get the 12th generation Intel Core i5 U series processor, which is more than enough for multitasking.

Above this, you also get the support for Intel Integrated graphic of Intel Iris XE combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage. You also get the latest Windows 11 operating system out of the box.

4. Dell XPS 15 9530

Black Friday Deal Price: $1099

Spec Highlights

Processor: Intel Core i7-13700H

Intel Core i7-13700H RAM: 16GB

16GB Processor: 512GB

The Dell XPS 15 laptop has a 15.6-inch spread display with support for FHD+ resolution and an Anti-Glaze coating that can get bright up to 500 nits.

If we move inside, the laptop comes with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i7 13700H processor featuring 14 Cores and supporting up to 5.00 GHX with Turbo.

On the graphic side, you get the latest Intel Arc A370M graphic, which is a 4GB of GDDR6 graphic.

The laptop comes with 16GB of RAM placed in a 2X8GB RAM configuration. You also get the latest Windows 11 operating system out of the box.

On the port side, you get a single USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with a Display Port, a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, a single headset, and an HDMI port.

Which One Should You Buy?

If you are confused about which laptop to choose, you should consider the purpose and budget. If you want a premium laptop that can support heavy applications, you can look for a Dell XPS or an Apple MacBook Pro.

For people who want a laptop for basic and creative usage with decent specs, go with the HP Pavilion x360 laptop.