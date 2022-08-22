How To Watch House Of The Dragon

The first season of House of the Dragon airs exclusively on HBO, so HBO Max is the only place to stream new episodes of House of the Dragon online if you are subscribed. New episodes of House of the Dragon premiere each Sunday, and you will be able to watch new episodes of House of the Dragon on-demand when episodes arrive on HBO Max.

If you would like to stream House of the Dragon and other shows without interruptions on HBO Max, you will not be disappointed paying the few extra bucks for an ad-free HBO Max plan. HBO Max subscribers ($9.99/$99.99/year for ads, or $14.99/$149.99/year for ad-free) can binge-watch the premiere episode of House of the Dragon beginning on August 21, 2022.

While HBO Max is not available in Canada, Canadians can still catch the latest episodes of House of the Dragon (alongside an array of other HBO and SHOWTIME shows) via the streaming service Crave. For the Indian audience, you can enjoy the GOT prequel on DisneyPlus Hotstar at the same time it releases overseas.

Sky Atlantic has the exclusive rights to House of the Dragon in the United Kingdom since unlike in most European countries, HBO Max the streaming service from the US broadcaster does not have an on-air date for UK streaming.

If you are overseas working or on holiday, you are going to need a VPN in order to stream House of the Dragon on Sky Go or HBO Max from any country on the planet. ET & 6 pm PDT, so if you are on the West Coast and do not want to wait until 9 pm local time to watch it on HBO, you can catch the premiere right at 6 pm, alongside its East Coast premiere on HBO Max.

Episodes will air simultaneously at 2 a.m., which is the same time as when they aired on HBO in the U.S., and they will repeat at 9 p.m. Yes, Game of Thrones “House of Dragons” has just rocketed to HBO Max, and will hopefully obliterate this season’s stinging bitter taste of “Game of Thrones” as it takes viewers back to Daenery’s earliest days. House of the Dragon predates the events of the popular HBO fantasy series by two centuries, but, with plenty of violence, passion, and gory scenes, it looks like a worthy successor to the original series.