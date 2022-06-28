Cyberpunk 2077 Is Getting A Board Game named Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City, it appears heavily influenced by Cyberpunk 2077, with references and hints at characters and locations that are familiar, and is set before the events of Cyberpunk 2077. In addition to Cyberpunk 2077s trademark red-and-neon-yellow aesthetic, the board game comes with an assortment of unpainted plastic figurines resembling well-known characters from video games.

The board game is set a few years prior to the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, and it will be supported for 2 – 4 players. Based on the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, the board game tasks players with playing their story between gangs of the City of Night becoming an everyman legend along the way or a washed-up goon. The board game will directly base itself on the map of Night City in Cyberpunk 2077, with six different districts players can battle through.

The new playthrough will drop players in a zone to take over, and then head off to explore the city, exercising their crafting skills. To complete battles, players will be able to recruit Edgerunners (i.e. Notable characters from CD Projekt Reds Cyberpunk 2077 such as Jackie Welles, Johnny Silverhand, and Judy Alvarez) to back up their gang units while they stake out territory, conduct cyber hacks to gain access, accumulate street cred, and outmaneuver opponents. Edgerunners from Cyberpunk 2077, like Johnny Silverhand, will also be featured in the tabletop game, and can also be recruited into various gangs.

It casts up to four players in roles as cutthroat gangs fighting for control of Night City. Ultimately, the designers decided to center the tabletop adaption around the gangs that inhabit Night City, giving players the explicit objective of controlling Night City from below ground. The board of the game also included elements for the marketplace, as well as hiring Edgerunners, or mercenaries, to carry out Edgerunner gang activities, and also included sections that Netrunner units would traverse through in order to determine their success or failure in the breach.

Players can expect to see Jackie Wells, Johnny Silverhand, and Judy Alvarez appearing on two dozen boards planned for release alongside Cyberpunk 2077 the Board Game, left and right, as plastic minis. We can see the upcoming game on the horizon, heading over to crowdfunding, taking us inside an IP that is already very familiar.

The board games aesthetics and narrative seem more heavily based on the Cyberpunk 2077 video games published by CD Projekt Red. At press time, the board game had more than four times its $100,000 funding goal and was only slightly short of the final stretch goal, with around 9 days remaining on its Kickstarter campaign, it currently sits on $402,000.