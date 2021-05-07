David Spade asks the question we all have about SNL and Elon Musk

Elon Musk is a billionaire who has been known to shake up markets every once in a while. He has exhibited his confidence in Dogecoin quite many times. Since the moment he announced that he would appear on Saturday Night Live on May 8 the big question has been, what’s Elon going to talk about?

David Spade, the American actor, and stand-up comedian has asked the question we all wanted to ask-

I wonder if @elonmusk on #snl will be a 90 minute infomercial for Doge coin. (Buying it as we speak) — David Spade (@DavidSpade) May 7, 2021

There has been a lot of speculation around the subject of Elon Musk’s appearance on SNL tomorrow. Elon, who is one of the richest people on the planet is an active Twitter user. He frequently comments and shares things with his followers. As soon as he shared that he “The Dogefather” will be hosting the Saturday Night Live event Dogecoin rose in value to heights it never touched before.

There have been hopes that if Elon Musk does talk about Dogecoin in a favorable way it might rise more, benefiting the people who decide to invest in it now. Though, nothing conclusive can be predicted about Dogecoin because of its volatile nature.

Elon Musk after announcing that he would appear on SNL even asked for his follower’s suggestions on the subjects he should talk about. The suggestions were flooded with Dogecoin.

Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

Although, investors have been betting heavily on Elon’s appearance and the buzz around Dogecoin is sure making it rise in value. A lot depends on tomorrow’s appearance as his one word can shake up the already volatile market for this cryptocurrency.