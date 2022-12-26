Death Stranding For Free Leads Epic Games Store Servers To Crash

The surge in Epic Games Store users looking to pick up Death Stranding for free has led to a few curious issues for the storefront. The best thing that is priced at anything is a free one, and impatient gamers proved this to be true as The Epic Games Store experienced server crashes and technical issues all through Christmas and afterward when the platform offered Death Stranding for free. The proper version of Death Stranding is available now, servers are no longer completely down, and logins are locked down for an increasing number of Epic Games Store users.

That means that everyone who has an Epic account can now head over to the site and get their hands on their own copy of the highly-acclaimed Death Stranding. For Epic Games Store users who wanted a directors cut version of Death Stranding, but missed out on its initial free availability, the update is currently 40% off and costs only $6. That is still a great deal, and owners of the base game can get the directors cut for only $6, taking advantage of the Steam Christmas sale going on.

Even better, an error initially appeared to be offering Death Strandings directors cut and more recent DLC free, not Death Stranding. The game was offered free of charge in their Christmas promo, leading to hundreds of thousands of downloads. Death Stranding is free through the end of Christmas day on the Epic Games Store, and the other new title is coming December 26th while the promotion continues.

We're currently investigating an issue that may cause players to be unable to login to Epic Games services. — Epic Games Store 🎁 (@EpicGames) December 25, 2022

Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding is currently downloadable and save-for-ever, at no charge, but make sure you act quickly if you want a copy, since offers will only be around for a couple of hours longer (8 am Pacific/11 am Eastern on December 26). Epic Games is offering 15 days of free games this year, starting on December 15th, and continuing every day through December 30th. The Epic Games store was mostly unavailable for most people for several hours after the announcement, but it seems to now be up and running, with just small slowdowns here and there as players rush to grab their free games.

The Epic Games Store was inundated with players eager to get a single major title for free, with so many players flocking to the Epic Games Store that the entire store was taken offline for hours, apparently due to server issues. Instead, EGS users around the world were met with serious technical issues, as Epic Games tried to handle the amount of traffic. The Store page is still looking a bit slower than usual, likely still because there are so many people trying to grab a copy of the highly-rated Death Stranding.