HubSpot’s newest acquisition of AI workspace search startup Dashworks is a big move in the company’s quest to grow its artificial intelligence capabilities. The acquisition, announced today, is aimed at bolstering HubSpot’s Breeze Copilot with robust search and reasoning capabilities that can revolutionize the way go-to-market teams gain and utilize information.

Though neither financial terminology nor purchase terms are known, the strategic benefit is clear: HubSpot will drive its AI assistant with technology from Dashworks, which has been built to connect and query numerous unstructured data sources.

HubSpot introduced its Breeze Copilot a year ago as an AI assistant to aid marketing, sales, and customer experience teams with routine tasks on a daily basis. The software now assists professionals in writing emails, summarizing CRM news, and carrying out other routine tasks that otherwise took up precious time.

Through the inclusion of Dashworks’ technology, Breeze Copilot will become much more powerful and versatile. Users will soon be able to ask natural language questions such as “What are the latest brand guidelines?” or “Where do I stand on this account now?” and receive complete responses derived from unrelated points of data both within and beyond the HubSpot ecosystem.

HubSpot SVP and Head of AI Nicholas Holland was thrilled about the acquisition: “What I’m impressed with in Dashworks is how easy it is—ask a question, and it just pulls information out of documents, messages, tickets, teams, and third-party apps. What used to take hours of effort now takes seconds. We’re excited to take the power of this search and combine it with Copilot to create a go-to-market assistant in earnest.”

The Technology Behind Dashworks

Dashworks’ value is that it can integrate many disparate unstructured sources of data—internal documents, third-party tools, and so forth—and allow natural language search against this broad spectrum of information. This allows for a solution to a classic business dilemma: important information tends to get siloed, and team members can’t easily find and leverage it.

By bridging these gaps, Dashworks’ technology enables individuals to immediately discover the appropriate answers without the need to navigate across disparate systems or undertake cumbersome manual searching. The system is able to extract information from an array of documents, messaging systems, customer tickets, and other sources and offer comprehensive, context-rich answers.

Alignment with the Vision of HubSpot

This purchase is one piece of HubSpot’s larger plan to build end-to-end, AI-driven tools for go-to-market teams. By integrating Dashworks’ search features with its existing AI stack, HubSpot is looking to give every member of a team an assistant that can quickly and accurately answer complex, context-specific questions.

The action also follows the path of CRM and marketing platform providers adding increasingly advanced AI features to their offerings. With companies producing more and more data on many platforms, the capability to search, synthesize, and leverage that information effectively is a key differentiator.

The People behind the Technology

Dashworks was founded by Pratyaksh Sharma and Prasad Kawthekar, who built the company with the vision of making advanced search technology in a useful and accessible form available to business users on a daily basis. Under the acquisition, the entire Dashworks team will be integrated into HubSpot’s AI product unit, where they will focus on developing Breeze’s search and context collection capabilities.

Kawthekar added to the acquisition: “Dashworks and HubSpot have a similar vision of delivering robust technology to businesses of all sizes. With HubSpot’s go-to-market savvy and their know-how in managing unstructured data, our new venture with HubSpot will enable even more businesses to harness the full power of AI in their daily operations.”

This agreement refers to how AI is increasingly being incorporated into business software, not just altering what these applications are capable of doing but also how one can interact with them. Natural language interfaces like those created by Dashworks represent a shift toward more natural, conversational interaction with business applications.