Paper Boat raises Rs 30 Cr From Trifecta and others

Paper Boat, which is an eCommerce platform for the snacks and beverages, has now secured INR 30 crore in the two different rounds from the Trifecta Venture, Advent Management, and A91 Emerging Fund.

Gurugram based Hector Beverages, Paper Boat Parent’s company secured INR 10 crore in debt from the Trifecta in the month of February 2020. As a part of this deal, Hector Beverages issued 100 debentures to Trifecta at INR 10 lakh per debenture, according to the report.

According to the report, A91 has invested an initial tranche of $1.45 million in Hector on the 20th of March as a part of an ongoing round.

The company which is founded by the ex-Coca Cola India executive Neeraj Biyani and Neeraj Kakkar, Hector beverages initially came up with an energy drink called by the name Tzinga.

Apart from the package’s juices, the startup is now clicking other FMCG segments and into the Tier II and III regions. Paper Boat recently launched some traditional snacks such as sesame chikki, aam papad, peanut Chikki, among others in small size assortments.

