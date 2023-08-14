Exciting New Leaks Unveiled for Apple iPhone 15 Pro Models

Cupertino giant, Apple has been gearing up for the launch of its new Apple iPhone 15 series for the coming up. Before the launch itself, we have much anticipation floating around about the new Apple iPhone 15 series specifically about the top-end pro models, the iPhone 15 Pro smartphone.

Before making its way to launch, we already have some great new leaks which are expected to make their way to the upcoming new flagships beats.

So, without any further ado, let’s take a deep into the latest leaks we have about the Apple iPhone 15 Pro series.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Models – What’s the Latest Leaks Floating Around?

If you are someone who has been looking to get in hands with new Apple iPhone 15 Pro models for this year, then here we have got you covered with the latest leaks and rumors about the smartphone.

According to a new leak from @Naveen Tech Wala, the new benchmark results of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to come with a power-packed processor out of the box.

The rumors as well as the benchmark strongly suggest that the new Apple iPhone 15 Pro models will be powered with the latest and newly in-house developed Apple A17 Bionic Processor out of the box.

This new A17 Bionic Chipset will be giving strong competition against the already existing Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. However, this chipset does show a great performance boost over the already existing A16 Bionic chipset from the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Both flagship chipset has not yet been announced but before the official launch itself, we have the benchmark scores which strongly implies that the new processors are going to give a great spec bump compared to their predecessor models.

Talking more about the new chipset, just like the previous year’s models, the new A17 Bionic Chipset is said to be featured on the Pro models including the iPhone 15 Pro as well as the iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

Others Leaks about Apple iPhone 15 Pro Smartphones

Talking more about the leaks about Apple iPhone 15 Pro models, it’s been expected that Apple has been planning to upgrade to RAM as well as many other hardware components where it’s been said that to meet the power requirements where we will be getting to see a faster 8GB of RAM which is a huge improvement over the 6GB of RAM you get.

Talking more about the Apple iPhone 15 Pro model’s RAM, as of now there are no such confirmed updates on whether the new Pro models will be coming with 8GB RAM or not.

On the storage side, its been also said that the new iPhone 15 Pro models will be coming with even faster storage too. However, the further configurations about the storage have also remained to be a top secret.

The cameras also will see huge improvement where we will get to see a trio of housed cameras on the rear side.

Conclusion

Tech lovers and fans alike are buzzing with excitement about what the Cupertino behemoth has in store for its devoted following as the expectation for the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 series increases.

The information regarding the series’ flagship cellphones, the iPhone 15 Pro, is one of the most eagerly anticipated reveals.

The focus is on the benchmark findings, which suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro models’ core components will be a powerful processor. These leaks strongly suggest that these devices will be powered by Apple’s new A17 Bionic Processor.

The rumors and leaks concerning the iPhone 15 Pro versions only heighten the suspense as the launch date approaches. The audience is continually captivated by Apple’s dedication to pushing the limits of innovation and design.

The stage is being set for a remarkable addition to the iPhone tradition with each leak and speculation.

With the Apple iPhone 15 Pro devices, the convergence of cutting-edge technology, potent performance, and engaging design is imminent. Fans and tech lovers alike can hardly wait to see Apple’s next technological marvel, the iPhone 15 Pro series, as the launch event comes to a close.

