Dell launches Latitude 9330 and Precision 7000 series laptops powered with 12th-Gen Intel chipset

Dell has introduced three new laptops in its Latitude and Precision line, citing the growing need for hybrid and work-from-home work cultures.

The new Latitude 9330 and Precision 7000-series laptops include sophisticated specifications and features like a new collaborative touchpad, proprietary RAM technology, and 12th Gen Intel CPUs.

What does Dell Latitude 9330 feature?

The Dell Latitude 9330, for example, has a 2-in-1 form factor with a 13.3-inch QHD+ touch-enabled display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.

It boasts an always-on Comfort View Plus technology that protects users from damaging blue light, as well as a pen and a 100 percent sRGB color gamut. There is also a front-facing FHD IR camera for high-quality video calls.

The Latitude 9330 is powered by an Intel 12th-Gen i7 CPU with Intel vPro and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The CPU may be connected with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 5200MHz RAM and 1TB of M.2 SSD. There seems to be a 50Whr battery with ExpressCharge 2.0 quick charging capabilities.

There are two Thunderbolt 4 connections with Power Delivery and DisplayPort compatibility, a USB-C Gen 2 connector, and a 3.5mm audio input. The Latitude 9330 supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth version 5.2 technologies for wireless connectivity.

The collaborative touchpad is another standout feature of the new Dell Latitude laptop. It is a customized trackpad with specific touch buttons for muting/unmuting the microphone, turning on/off video, screen sharing, and chatting during video chats. These buttons display when users initiate a video connection and vanish when the video conference concludes.

The Latitude 9330 comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home. According to the firm, it weighs 1.2Kgs and is the thinnest laptop in Dell’s Latitude 9000 series. It also has Dell Optimizer and a variety of privacy features.

What does the Dell Precision 7000 series feature?

The Precision 7670 and Precision 7770 laptops are part of the new Dell Precision 7000 series, which has a new Dell-patented DDR5 memory form factor. The Precision 7670 features a 16-inch screen, while the Precision 7770 has a 17-inch display.

All-new Precision laptops are powered by Intel 12th-Gen Core i9 CPUs with Intel vPro. They can also accommodate Nvidia’s 16GB RTX A5500 GPU as well as up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM. However, for its newest Precision laptops, Dell has employed a new proprietary CAMM (Compression Attached Memory Module).

As a result, the business was able to create a smaller chassis for the laptops without sacrificing performance. The CAMM module also makes it easier for users to do field repairs.

Aside from this, the Precision 7000 series includes extensive security features to prevent unauthorized individuals from tampering with the equipment.

Chassis intrusion detection, battery removal detection, a conventional and FIPS-certified fingerprint reader, and a front-facing IR camera for login security with Windows Hello face unlock are among the features.

The Precision 7670 and 7770 include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB-C port, two USB-A ports (one with PowerShare), an HDMI 2.1 port, an ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptops feature Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth version 5.2 wireless communication technologies, and they run Windows 11 Home, Professional, or Enterprise.

What’s the pricing?

The pricing of the new Dell Latitude and Precision laptops has yet to be released by the firm. The cost of the new laptops will be revealed ahead of their distribution dates, according to the company.

The Dell Latitude 9330 will be available globally in June 2022, while the Precision 7000 series will be available anytime during the second quarter of the year.

