Dell Unveils Alienware X15 & X17 Gaming Laptops Powered With Latest Intel H-Series CPU & NVIDIA RTX 30 Series GPU

Alienware, Dell’s gaming business, has unveiled two new premium gaming laptops under its new X-series.

The X15 and X17 gaming devices include Intel’s newest H-series CPUs, Nvidia’s RTX 30-series GPUs, and a revolutionary cooling system to provide hardcore gamers with best gaming performance.

Alienware is known for producing large computers, but with this portfolio, the company is warming up to the notion of thin gaming computers.

Alienware X15 & X17 Gaming Laptops – Here Are Complete Updates On Specification And Features

The Alienware X15 and X17 now have 15-inch and 17-inch display sizes, respectively.

Both devices are 15.9mm thick and use the company’s Legend 2.0 design language. According to the business, the x15 is the world’s most powerful sub-16mm 15-inch gaming laptop.

The business accomplished the slim design of the laptops by including a fresh new cooling mechanism aboard.

Both devices use a novel thermal interface material known as Element 31. It is made of Encapsulated Gallium-Silicon liquid metal composite and is placed between the thermal components and the CPU.

According to the business, this new thermal solution provides a 25% boost in thermal performance over other similar laptops in the category.

In terms of internals, both the X15 and X17 include Intel’s 11th-generation Core H-series CPUs combined with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs.

The Alienware X17 features up to an Intel Core i9-11900HK CPU and an RTX 3080 GPU. The lower-end X15, on the other hand, is equipped with up to Intel’s Core i9-11900H CPU.

In terms of storage, the X17 supports up to 64GB of DDR4 XMP RAM at 3466 MHz and up to 4TB of M.2 PCIe SSD storage.

The X15 has the same amount of storage as the X10. It cannot, however, hold more than 32GB of DDR4 RAM running at 3200 MHz.

The X17 has two USB-A 3.2 ports (Gen 1), one USB-C 3.2 port (Gen 2), one Thunderbolt 4 port, a microSD reader, HDMI 2.1, a tiny display port, an ethernet connection, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The X15, on the other hand, has fewer ports than its older sister since the display port, ethernet connection, and extra USB-A 3.2 (Gen 1) connection seen on the X17 are absent from this model.

In terms of battery capacity, despite being sub-16mm, both devices have an 87Wh battery. Even though the laptops are slimmer than most of their competitors, they are somewhat hefty, with the X17 weighing around 3.02 Kgs and the X15 weighing around 2.27 Kgs.

They come in a white colour with the RGB Alienware logo and RGB strips, as well as their air vents at the bottom, and run Windows 10 Home or Pro out of the box.

Alienware X15 & X17 Gaming Laptops – Pricing And Availability

In terms of pricing, the business has introduced restricted configurations of the Alienware X15 and X17 in the United States.

The basic model of the X15 costs $1,999 (Rs 1,45,729), while the base model of the X17 costs $2,099 (Rs 1,53,049). Both laptop models will be available for purchase in the United States beginning June 15.

Also Read: