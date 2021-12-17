Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mallorcus confused the Internet on Thursday, a critical new identification in widely used software that has temporarily suspended external access to computer systems by the US Patent and Trademark Office. He said he was “extremely concerned” about the bug.

“It’s in our heads and first very open to our action plan,” Mallorcus said in an interview with the US German Marshall Foundation about ransomware. He went on to say, “Because of the attack on ubiquitous software, the challenge is to spread it. Then, the vulnerability is exposed, and others can exploit the vulnerability to actually spread the damage. There is sex. ” The secretary added that the government is “working very quickly” on this issue. CNN reported on Thursday that the US Patent and Trademark Office suspended external access to computer systems for 12 hours on Wednesday night in response to a bug in a Java-based software called Log4j.

The DHS cybersecurity and infrastructure security agency told CNN later Thursday that it was still true that there were no confirmed breaches on the federal private network related to the Log4j vulnerability.

Government agencies are unaware of other federal agencies that have performed similar shutdowns. The Patent Office said it has taken action in the face of “serious, time-sensitive concerns” related to vulnerabilities in software used by companies around the world to record information in their applications.

The move temporarily required people to file patent applications by email instead of the website, the agency said in an email to its website users monitored by CNN. On Thursday morning, the Patent Office announced that computer systems were back online. US cybersecurity officials have warned about the Log4j vulnerability and warned that hundreds of millions of devices around the world could be affected by this bug.

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agencies announced Tuesday night that there were no signs of a federal breach using this vulnerability. However, Microsoft has warned that hackers related to governments in China, Iran, North Korea and Turkey are trying to exploit software flaws. The CISA has ordered all federal agencies to update the software or fix bugs by December 24th.