Digital RPlate Licence Plate gets Approval in Michigan

Have you thought of a number plate for your vehicle with an HD Display and GPS tracking facility? Reviver, a company based in California, has come up with exactly that. The company has announced that residents in Michigan can now purchase RPlate licence plate online and use them.

With an HD Digital Display, LTE connectivity and GPS tracking, RPlate has become a revolutionary product in the sector of automobile accessories.

Types of RPlate

According to Reviver, there are two variants of RPlate – One is a battery-powered plate, and another is a hard-wired plate that includes GPS.

Battery Powered RPlate has a Monochromatic HD Display and a replaceable battery with a battery life of 5 years. Bluetooth and LTE connectivity are also features of battery-powered RPlate.

Hard-Wired RPlate comes with all features offered in battery variant, built-in GPS, Vehicle locator and Trip and Mileage Tracking. The geofencing feature offered by Reviver will enable users to get alert messages if they violate traffic boundaries.

Few features which are common in both variants are the ability to personalise the plate, Smart Registration Renewal, Tamper-Proof Mounting, Robust Anti-Theft Features and Secure Cloud Communication.

RPlate licence plate can withstand temperatures varying from -40C to +85C. Chemically-Strengthened lenses used in plates are six times stronger than glass.

According to the company website, the users’ private information is secured using a “rigorous security protocol system”. As the data transmission between RPlate and the cloud-based system is fully encrypted, Reviver does not get any access to user information.

Users will also get access to a mobile application powered by Reviver, in which they can monitor and customise every aspect of RPlate.

Both variants of the RPlate licence plate have charges every month. Battery-powered RPlate has a monthly subscription of $19.95 and $24.95 per month for hard-wired RPlate.

Installation of the plate by a professional will cost you an additional 150 dollars.

Reviver, launched in 2009 under the leadership of Neville Boston, worked on the idea of digitising car management. Reviver developed digital licence plate developed in 2015

The company got the approval of the state of California in 2016 for the on-road use of digital plates. Reviver is currently focusing on expanding its national presence.