Ford to stop selling electric Mustang Mach-E over potential safety defect

Ford Motor is reportedly asking its dealers to stop selling its electric crossover Mustang March-E. It is because a potential safety defect is detected in those models, manufactured between May 27, 2020, to May 24, 2022. These were manufactured in the Cuautitlan plant in Mexico.

The number of vehicles that have potential risk is around 49,000 out of the total 100,000 vehicles that were produced during the mentioned date. The issue is with the potential overheating of the battery. Its high voltage battery main contactors are controlled electrically with a switch in the power circuit, which could lead to overheating. The malfunction could possibly lead to the vehicle not starting immediately or losing propulsion power when it is running on the road.

This is a notable recall as there have been various other problems with EVs in the past, but they have been minor. Many automakers are also facing certain issues as they launch electric vehicles in the market. Ford had a high recall and warranty costs because of the problems with EV launches. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website, Ford has issued various recalls for Mach-E in the past. This includes problems with loose subframe bolts and inadequate bonding for the vehicle’s glass panel roofs.

Now the problem with the battery could surface negative reviews of potential fires, though that is not stated specifically as potential risk. Last year various fires with GM Chevy Bolt EV raised concerns about Ev’s safety. Which led to lower sales of GM’s EVs during the time the company was issuing a recall.

Bringing solution

A spokesperson, Said Deep, said a recall has also been filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, though it has yet to be posted on the agency’s website. Deep said Ford has submitted a recall petition to NHTSA, which handles such matters. The federal vehicle safety watchdog did not immediately respond regarding confirmation of the filing.

Ford expects to offer a solution for the problem in the third quarter, according to the bulletin. Mustang Mach-E owners will be notified via mail after repair instructions and parts ordering information have been provided to dealers. Deep said the company’s remedy will include a software update to the vehicle’s “Secondary On-Board Diagnostic Control Module and Battery Energy Control Module.” It will be conducted remotely, or over the air.

The stop-sale notice comes during a crucial time for Ford’s electrification strategy, with the first F-150 Lightning trucks reaching customers in recent weeks. The company reports selling 6,254 electric vehicles in May 2022, representing a 222 percent year-over-year increase and about 4.2 percent of Ford’s total sales volume. The Mustang Mach-E represents the bulk of those May sales, or 5,179 vehicles.