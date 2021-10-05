Discover The New Payment Method: Buy Now, Pay Later

In the world of digital transactions, everyone is familiar with debit cards, credit cards, Google Pay etc. Lately, there has been a new phenomenal concept that has evolved called ‘buy now, pay later’, it is also known as BNPL. Some may consider it as the newly evolved version of credit cards, yet it has a uniqueness of its own. It is a kind of short term financing wherein it allows its customers to make transactions and pay for them in future and it is often interest-free. This concept is popular amongst online shoppers these days.

Driven by growing e-commerce and consumer demand, newer and more convenient payment methods are emerging, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) being one of them. Industry experts believe BNPL’s share in the overall payment ecosystem will grow from 3% in 2020 to around 9% by 2024. That’s 200% growth in just five years!

With millennials continuing to attain strong purchasing power and demanding more transparency and safety when purchasing online, Sezzle is both empowering them and shaping the future of payments.The novel coronavirus pandemic brought in a fundamental shift in the way customers interact with businesses. As restrictions were imposed, people adapted to the digital medium for every necessary thing they required. From clothing to groceries everything was purchased online, which in turn kindled the growth of Buy Now, Pay Later amongst the consumer segment.

The Global Payments report by Worldpay from FIS has anticipated BNPL to be the quickest developing online business instalment technique in India developing from 3 per cent in 2020 to 9 percent of the total e-commerce market share by 2024. The end of interest charges by most suppliers of this revolving credit facility for deferred payments of dues within the time duration of the payment cycle is a differentiator.

The concept and policies for the BNPL option vary from company to company, yet the basic outline operates on the following rules:

One can purchase from the participating retailer and then choose to buy now, pay later at the checkout gateway.

If it is approved, one can make a down payment of a small amount of the overall purchased amount.

After which one can pay off the remaining amount in a series of interest-free instalments.

The remaining amount can be paid back in various ways, including by debit and credit cards.

The BNPL services come with an edge over. The first and foremost advantage of the BNPL service is that it provides hassle-free access to micro-credit lines for customer purchases. These provisions are beneficial for a lot of customers, as they can manage their expenditure well and it gives them the liberty to shop according to their needs and pay back the fund later in a few days.

In addition to this, the policy of no interest charges on the outstanding dues has proven to be a trump card in times of the pandemic. Lastly, as more and more people are adapting to this new payment methodology, the BNPL services are expanding themselves and getting more and more partnerships to effectively popularise this new way of payment.